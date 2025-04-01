Arsenal have held ‘concrete talks’ over the signing of Leroy Sane as a free agent, with news out of Germany revealing all on the Bayern Munich winger’s future.

Sane, 29, is out of contract at season’s end. The left-footed winger remains an electric option in the final third despite his advancing age and still features regularly for the German national side.

At club level, Sane has lifted three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich since leaving Manchester City in 2020. However, his return to Germany could conclude at the five-year mark this summer.

Sane and Bayern have thus far failed to iron out a contract extension despite an apparent willingness on both sides to do a deal.

Sane’s high salary demands were initially believed to be a sticking point, though according to the latest from Sky Germany, Sane is now willing to accept a pay cut.

However, Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed Bayern aren’t presenting a united front, with some key decision-makers within the club unconvinced at the thought of extending Sane’s stay deep into his 30s.

Sane has earned respect for the professional manner he’s continued to conduct himself in throughout negotiations. His stellar on-field performances during a difficult time are another tick in his column.

Nevertheless, Plettenberg suggested it’s now entirely possible Sane leaves Bayern in the summer and Arsenal – who have already held ‘concrete talks’ over a free agent coup – are ready to pounce.

Writing on X, Plettenberg stated: “There have been, and still are, internal sceptics about Leroy Sane’s contract extension.

“However, his performances and commitment are increasingly being recognised. [Bayern director] Max Eberl continues negotiations, and Sane is willing to accept a pay cut.

“No written offer from Bayern yet – the club must now make a move. Sane wants to stay, with a decision expected within 1-3 weeks.

“Arsenal are seriously interested in signing him as a free agent in the summer. Concrete talks have already taken place!”

What about Bukayo Saka?

As a left-footer, Sane’s best position is on the right wing – the spot usually taken at Arsenal by the undroppable Bukayo Saka.

As such, Arsenal fans may be left querying the need to add Sane to the attacking ranks given the left wing and striker positions are due upgrades.

However, Sane’s versatility has allowed him to be fielded on the left side on 11 occasions for Bayern this term and if signed, Mikel Arteta would finally possess a player capable of lightening the load on Saka on the right.

For too long the Gunners have been unable to rest and rotate their talismanic forward through lacking an adequate back-up.

Saka’s output has often faded in the final months of campaigns and the second half of this season was heavily disrupted after the winger tore his hamstring.

Given Sane would be available without having to pay a transfer fee, his arrival would not prevent the Gunners from making additions on the left wing and at striker too.

