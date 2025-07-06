Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and are preparing their opening bid, and why the Gunners are so smitten with the Blues man has been revealed.

Madueke cost roughly £28.5m to sign when plucked from PSV Eindhoven two-and-a-half years ago. The winger has notched 20 goals and nine assists in his 91 appearances for Chelsea so far, though his future could lay across London.

Multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano have confirmed Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old. A five-year contract is in place and ready to be signed.

Attention will now centre on the two clubs, and per Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel, Chelsea will soon receive a bid to mull over.

“Arsenal are preparing their opening bid for Noni Madueke,” confirmed Romano.

However, as yet a club-to-club agreement is not close to being finalised with the two clubs yet to enter even preliminary discussions. Arsenal wanted to seal an agreement with the player first before entering talks with Chelsea.

Nevertheless, those first discussions between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place “in the next days”, according to the Romano.

Offering insight as to why Arsenal have moved so decisively for Madueke, reporter Ben Jacobs pointed to the winger’s positional versatility.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Arsenal appreciate Madueke because he can play on both sides.”

Jacobs also revealed Chelsea’s stance on a sale, adding: “Chelsea are open to a sale at the right price. Several other attackers or wingers already signed to use as a valuation yardstick.”

Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United for £62.5m and hope to add Bryan Mbeumo for a similar fee.

West Ham are holding out for £60m from Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus, while Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro for £60m and Jamie Gittens for £51.5m (both fees inclusive of add-ons).

Those five deals could be used as a guideline for the price Chelsea cite for Madueke.

Attacker could move the other way

Interestingly, both Jacobs and Romano added weight to claims Ethan Nwaneri could move the opposite way to Madueke in a separate deal.

The Arsenal youngster has entered the final year of his contract and wants assurances over game-time before agreeing to sign an extension.

But with Arsenal hoping to make at least three signings in their attacking ranks, the outlook is beginning to look bleak for Nwaneri despite his obvious talent.

Both reporters named Chelsea as being ready to pounce if Arsenal fail to tie Nwaneri down to fresh terms.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ ‘Very complete’ forward makes Arsenal move ‘absolute priority’ – report

🔴⚪️ ‘Decisive’ Arsenal swoop for Viktor Gyokeres ON as two routes to deal emerge

🔴⚪️ £68m Arsenal transfer ‘going to happen’ after source claims star ‘wants to join’