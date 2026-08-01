Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Vinicius Jr, and a prior update from the unusually quiet Fabrizio Romano has resurfaced which indicates the outcome of this transfer saga.

Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for Vinicius Jr this summer, with The Telegraph recently revealing they’re ready to make the Brazilian the highest paid player in the club’s history.

Vinicius Jr has entered the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, and Los Blancos have no intention of allowing the player to leave for free next summer.

Accordingly, only two outcomes appear to be possible right now – Vinicius signs a contract extension at the Bernabeu or joins Arsenal.

And on Friday night, X account, HandofArsenal, claimed the Gunners have now agreed personal terms with Vinicius Jr.

The account – which has over 385,000 followers on X – wrote: ‘Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior.

‘Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English Champions.’

HandofArsenal have proven themselves a reliable account in the past, though there are some doubts as to whether the original operator of the account is still pulling the strings.

As such, their claims cannot be taken to the bank, and a prior update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggests Arsenal fans should brace themselves for disappointment.

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Fabrizio Romano answers whether Arsenal are signing Vinicius Jr

Romano is no stranger to tweeting about and providing updates on every single step of a transfer story.

However, it won’t have escaped you he’s been curiously quiet around Vinicius Jr and his potential switch to Arsenal.

He has, however, provided one update on the story during the World Cup, which given the Vinicius story is now reaching fever pitch, has resurfaced.

When appearing on Trevor Noah’s YouTube stream during Spain’s World Cup clash with Belgium, Romano was point blank asked whether Vinicius Jr is signing for Arsenal.

The trusted reporter was unequivocal in his response, declaring: “No.”

Of course, that declaration came three weeks ago and the situation may have changed since, though Sky Sports made a similarly emphatic claim last week.

On July 27, they stated: ‘Vinicius Junior will be staying at Real Madrid beyond this summer.’

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Vinicius Jr wants to stay at Real Madrid

And on Saturday morning, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought further news that strongly suggests Arsenal won’t sign the 26-year-old Brazilian.

He wrote: ‘While Arsenal have enormous admiration for the Brazilian and have made clear they would be willing to offer him a hugely lucrative package, there has been no indication from the player that he is actively pushing to leave Madrid.

‘Indeed, those close to the negotiations continue to stress that Vinicius’ priority is still to remain in Spain.’

Bailey added: ‘The overwhelming expectation among those involved is still that an agreement will eventually be reached and Vinicius will commit his long-term future to Real Madrid.’

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