Arsenal alerted to opening to sign Newcastle star at discounted £80m fee

Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation at Newcastle United with a view to signing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £20 million less than his release clause, per reports in his native Brazil.

Newcastle United are desperate to refresh their squad one way or another and the reported belief among several clubs, including Arsenal, is that they can get the Tyneside outfit to let him go for a cut-price £80 million.

Publicly Newcastle have insisted that any suitors will have to pay the full £100 million of his release cause, only making the concession to having the fee paid in three annual instalments to make the deal more viable for clubs who run the risk of exceeding Profit & Sustainability Rules.

Given the stature of the clubs chasing Guimaraes, Newcastle could realistically gather the full £100 million fee, although the Brazilian favours a stay in the Premier League over a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That may work in Arsenal’s favour, although Newcastle will be fighting to keep their key player.

DON’T MISS – Prem outfit ‘laughing’ at Arsenal as breathtaking £180m offer is only way superstar talks begin

Eddie Howe stays stoic at prospect of losing star man

The release clause on Guimaraes’ contract expires on 24 June this year with manager Eddie Howe saying that while he wants to keep the midfield maestro, he wouldn’t be worried about things outside of his control.

“I think it is something you don’t necessarily have control over, then I don’t tend to worry about it,” Howe said of the clause.

“I think, it goes without saying, my thoughts on Bruno’s situation are that we want to keep him, we want to build our team around him. He’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“I think his form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about, of course, a busy summer ahead and where hopefully we can take the team with him as a big part of it. But, as I say, we are not in control of it, so let’s see.”

The 26-year-old, who cost £40 million when he signed from Lyon two and a half years ago, was an outstanding player for the Magpies once more in the past season.

Arsenal are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements to supplement Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta has used Rice as both a No 6 and No 8 but it seems that the Gunners boss is keen to bring in another deep-lying midfielder.

Aside from PSG and Arsenal, Guimaraes has also been on the transfer radar of Manchester City.

READ MORE: Man City to launch bid for Newcastle superstar as long-term target Lucas Paqueta faces lengthy ban