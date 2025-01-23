Arsenal have been tipped to sign a striker who’ll make a ‘big impact’ in the title run-in, and TEAMtalk understands a deal is there to be made amid the player’s agents working feverishly to secure a blockbuster move.

The missing piece of the puzzle at Arsenal – at least in many people’s eyes – is a potent centre-forward. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with an ACL injury, though hasn’t been clinical during his Arsenal career anyway. Kai Havertz has become a lightning rod for criticism this season and Arsenal’s wastefulness in front of goal has cost the club dearly so far.

The Gunners trail leaders Liverpool by six points. Arne Slot’s side also have a game in hand, though Arsenal aren’t content to accept a third successive second-placed finish just yet.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are exploring opportunities in the transfer market, with the signing of a new striker a clear priority.

The likes of Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak have been linked, though all would cost mammoth fees and in the cases of Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Isak (Newcastle), their clubs aren’t willing to sell in January anyway.

Matheus Cunha of Wolves is a player of interest to Arsenal. However, the Brazilian isn’t an out-and-out striker and it’s debateable as to whether his arrival would satisfy Arsenal’s craving for a more recognised striker.

As such, the most gettable target Arsenal have shown confirmed interest in is Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

And according to former Gunners defender, Philippe Senderos, Vlahovic can take the title away from Anfield and down to the Emirates.

“Dusan Vlahovic could take Arsenal closer to the title, but Mikel Arteta has a clear idea of how he wants to play and who he wants in that nine position,” said Senderos (as quoted by Football London).

“We’ve seen Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz there, but Vlahovic is a fantastic player who has performed in the Italian league and been a success.

“It’s difficult to judge him this season, but he could certainly have a big impact in the Premier League, why not.”

Dusan Vlahovic agents working on Premier League move / Juventus asking price confirmed

Juventus are open to selling Vlahovic who has less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

The 24-year-old does not intend to sign a contract extension in Turin and Juve have already lined up his long-term successor in the form of Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus have signed off on a six-month loan agreement for Kolo Muani with PSG. The terms do not contain an option or obligation to buy, though the expectation is the clubs will meet once again in the summer to thrash out a permanent move.

With Vlahovic given the green light to leave, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed the Serbian has his sights set on moving to England.

We understand Vlahovic is a genuine option for both Arsenal and Chelsea and the frontman can be signed for less than the price Juventus paid three years ago.

Juve pipped Arsenal to Vlahovic’s signature when paying Fiorentina €80m (€70m plus €10m in add-ons) in the winter window of 2022.

According to TEAMtalk correspondent, Rudy Galetti, Juve will cash in for €15m below the package they paid – €65m. That equates to £55m at current exchange rate.

Latest Arsenal news – Another striker link / Fabio Vieira recall?

In other news, reports in Italy claim Arsenal’s striker hunt could take them to the San Siro.

Marcus Thuram – valued at €70m by Inter Milan – is alleged to be in Arteta’s sights. The Gunners boss reportedly wants the Frenchman signed in January, though Inter, who are in a title race of their own, are highly unlikely to sell until the summer.

Elsewhere, Arteta has confirmed one option the club are exploring to breathe new life into their attacking ranks is recalling Fabio Vieira.

“There were certain possibilities with the Fabio situation,” stated Arteta. “We’re exploring all of the things that we can do, just in case we cannot do them as well, how the injuries are progressing and when we’re going to have them available.”

The Portuguese is half-way through a season-long loan at FC Porto. Vieira has primarily played as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing during his loan spell so far.

IN FOCUS: What Dusan Vlahovic would bring to Arsenal

By Samuel Bannister

Towering at 1.90m tall, it’s no surprise what kind of centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic is. If it’s a target man you want, this is the kind of player you’d design.

Renowned for his strength, Vlahovic excels with his hold-up play. But he doesn’t just stop there; although he won’t drop deep too often, this is a player with good ball-carrying abilities as well, making him extremely dangerous on transition if he can pin his marker and change the direction of play.

What about his finishing, though? Despite his potential, Vlahovic hasn’t always been the most prolific frontman. His best period as a goalscorer was between 2020 and 2022, when he scored 50 goals over two seasons (he was a Fiorentina player for one-and-a-half of those, and a Juventus player for the last half).

At Juventus, he hits double figures regularly, but still hasn’t taken that next step to becoming a regular 20-goal-a-season striker.

Vlahovic is left-footed and that represents his most common way to score, significantly more so than via heading, despite his height. He isn’t just a penalty-box poacher, either; the Serbia striker is a reliable free-kick taker and is dangerous from long range.

There’s a lot to like about Vlahovic in terms of his raw traits, but in his mid-20s, he still isn’t the finished article. With a bit of refinement to his game, he could reach the next level, but he is just outside the bracket of being top-class just yet.