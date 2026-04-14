Bayern Munich ‘ready’ €70m bid for winger who wants to join Arsenal

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who is an Arsenal and Bayern Munich target

Bayern Munich are ‘ready’ to make a big bid to convince Newcastle United to sell Anthony Gordon, according to a German journalist, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the winger fancies a move to Arsenal to work with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta instead.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the two recognised left-wingers in the current Arsenal squad, but manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to further strengthen that area in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 10 that Arsenal are planning to raid Newcastle for Gordon in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Gordon’s representatives have made Arsenal aware that the winger would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium to work with Arteta.

Arsenal could win the Premier League title as well as the Champions League this season, while Newcastle are unlikely to finish in the top five.

However, Bayern Munich are reportedly trying to convince Gordon to move to the Allianz Arena instead.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:02pm on April 13: “FC Bayern are seriously considering a move for Anthony #Gordon.

“The 25 y/o is currently the preferred candidate for the left wing as a back-up and competitor for Luis Díaz.

“Gordon has been informed. Concrete talks have already taken place, though the clubs are not yet in contact. #NUFC want to keep him.”

Plettenberg doubled down on his claim that Bayern are serious about the England international winger by revealing details of the German club’s planned bid of up to €70million (£61m, $82.5m).

The journalist wrote on X at 1:34pm on April 14: “Anthony #Gordon is currently FC Bayern’s top target for the left wing as reported last night.

“The current estimated transfer fee for a summer move is €60-70 million.

“Bayern are ready to invest that amount if Gordon agrees.

“It now largely depends on Gordon, while Bayern, led by Eberl/Freund, are keeping alternative options open. #NUFC”

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Fabrizio Romano’s take on Anthony Gordon situation

While the German media is adamant about Bayern’s determination to sign Gordon, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that it has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The transfer guru has confirmed that Bayern are indeed interested in the winger, but he has played down talks that the defending Bundesliga champions are planning a bid.

Romano said about Gordon on his YouTube channel on April 13: “Let me clarify the situation, guys.

“According to my info, there is a possibility Newcastle will sell one or two top players in this summer transfer window.

“It’s about Financial Fair Play, it’s about the cost of the squad, so they have to consider exits, could be one, could be two, based on opportunities, based on proposals, based on what players want to do.

“So, Anthony Gordon has chances to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

“There is a lot of interest also in Sandro Tonali. Let’s see what happens with Bruno Guimaraes.

“I am not saying Newcastle are going to sell all these players. That’s not the case.

“Newcastle will try to keep as many as possible, but, at the moment, there is a possibility Anthony Gordon could be on his way out of Newcastle in case of a big proposal.

“Many questions on Bayern. There are several clubs, guys, interested, also in the Premier League.

“I would not underestimate Premier League clubs in this race for Anthony Gordon, in case there is a door open to his exit in the summer.

“Bayern are looking at wingers on the market. That’s not new. We know Yan Diomande, now links with Anthony Gordon.

“There will be more for sure because Bayern are looking at wingers, but at the moment, what I am told is that it’s still early with several clubs involved with the first round of discussions around Anthony Gordon, interest also from the Premier League, not only from Germany or other countries, so let’s wait and see.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: ‘Proposal’ for Argentine star, Chelsea raid

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly submitted a ‘proposal’ for an Argentina international star, who is ready to leave his current club in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are reportedly fearful of missing out on a top Bundesliga forward to Arsenal.

And finally, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea’s interest in an Arsenal gem is ‘strong’.