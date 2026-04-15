Arsenal rocked as £70m ‘crown jewel’ willing to join Bayern Munich

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who is on Arsenal and Bayern Munich's radar

Arsenal are in danger of missing out on Anthony Gordon, with a reliable source revealing that the Newcastle United winger is open to a move to Bayern Munich despite being aware of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s keenness on signing him.

On April 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are lining up a move to sign Gordon from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Although Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at left-wing at Arsenal, Berta wants to refresh that area.

Gordon has established himself as one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League, and the England international has shown this versatility this season by even playing as a centre-forward for Newcastle.

Sources have told us that Gordon’s representatives have made Arsenal aware that the former Everton winger would be willing to move to the Emirates Stadium and work under Arteta.

However, BBC Sport is now reporting that Gordon is also open to the idea of moving to Germany and playing for Bayern Munich.

The German media has been drumming up Bayern’s interested in a 2026 summer deal for Gordon over the past two days.

Bayern are said to have made Gordon their number one target for left wing, even though the defending Bundesliga champions signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool only in the summer of 2025.

BBC Sport has backed Sky Germany’s claim about Bayern, reporting that Vincent Kompany’s side have ‘accelerated their interest in Gordon in recent weeks’.

While describing Gordon as one of Newcastle’s ‘crown jewels’, the report has claimed that Newcastle ‘listen to offers’ for the 25-year-old in the summer of 2026.

While Newcastle being willing to sell Gordon will be music to the ears of Arsenal, the Premier League leaders will be disappointed to learn that the winger is ‘open to considering a move to Germany’.

‘A move to Germany has a good chance of happening in the coming months’, sources have told BBC Sport, who have claimed that Newcastle will demand at least £70million (€80.5m, $95m) for Gordon.

BBC Sport has backed our report about Arsenal’s desire to sign a left-winger this summer and their interest in Gordon.

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world that regularly win the Bundesliga and compete in the Champions League.

However, Diaz is the number one left-winger at the Bavarian giants, and Gordon may not fancy competing with the Colombia international on a weekly basis

At Newcastle, Gordon is used to playing week in and week out for the Magpies, and he will surely want to maintain that whichever club he goes to next.

Gordon would have a better chance of playing regular first-team football at Arsenal than at Bayern.

Martinelli’s importance at Arsenal has dwindled, while Leandro Trossard is 31 now.

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