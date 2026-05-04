According to reports, Arsenal are confident that Newcastle United star Tino Livramento wants to join them this summer, while an exit from the Emirates ‘nears’.

Livramento is among a host of Newcastle players who could leave St James’ Park following a disappointing season under Eddie Howe.

We have reported that the Magpies face sanctioning multiple high-profile exits to balance the books if/when they fail to qualify for Europe, with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade also in line for moves elsewhere.

Livramento is not short of interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal and Manchester City among the clubs linked with him over the past year.

In Arsenal‘s case, they are expected to be in the market for a full-back to cover for potential exits ahead of next season, with Livramento naturally standing out as a leading option after shining for Newcastle and England.

And a new report from Football Transfers reporter Steve Kay claims their ‘early talks’ over signing Livramento have been ‘positive’ and they hold ‘belief’ that he wants to join them over other clubs, while it is also noted that personal terms ‘will not be an issue’.

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New deal set to be struck but Ben White ‘nears’ exit

This aligns with a report over the weekend, which claimed Livramento is ‘convinced’ he will join Arsenal in the summer.

Livramento would bolster what is already an incredibly strong backline, though it is admittedly hard to see him starting ahead of current No.1 right-back Jurrien Timber.

Still, Livramento’s ability to operate in various positions would be invaluable, and he could take Ben White’s spot as Timber’s backup.

This is because fellow England international White looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal after falling in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, with Kay saying that he is ‘heading for an exit’.

White has failed to take his chance when he’s covered for Timber this season, and we are reporting that he is ‘nearing’ an exit as a transfer ‘accelerates’ ahead of the summer, while Timber is expected to pen a lucrative new deal shortly.

Everton have been most prominently linked with White in recent months, but former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips has explained why he thinks he could join Chelsea.

Wright-Phillips told Best Betting Sites: “I could see a move for Ben White to Chelsea take place next summer. It makes sense, it’s possible.

“I feel quite sorry for Ben because he had an injury, and he was playing so well for Arsenal. He was unbelievable.

“Then he came back and he’d lost his place to Jurrien Timber, who’s the best right-back in the Premier League. It’s going to take something special to unseat him now.

“I don’t think Arsenal would be willing to sell him in the winter window though, because that squad depth is one of Arsenal’s biggest advantages.

“If Timber is injured, White is the man to come in. So selling him would force Arsenal back in the market and I don’t think that’s something they would want to do while they are challenging for the title, and maybe the Champions League.”

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