Arsenal and David Ornstein both believe The Gunners have sealed a £51m signing, while the trusted reporter also shed new light on the club’s striker search.

A huge summer window is on the horizon in north London, with Arsenal hoping to make additions at centre-back, central midfield, the wings and striker. The identity of their midfield addition has long been suspected to be Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

The Daily Mail led the way back in January when claiming Arsenal had all but wrapped up an agreement to sign the Spain international who would arrive in the summer.

There has been speculation Real Madrid could hijack Arsenal’s deal, with some reports even stating Zubimendi had given priority to joining Los Blancos instead.

However, trusted reporter David Ornstein is firm in the belief Zubimendi is heading to Arsenal and the club believe a deal is ‘done.’

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein declared: “They’ll be adding to the midfield with the arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

“Arsenal are acting internally as if that is a done deal.”

Zubimendi can be signed via a release clause worth €60m / £51m. The midfield maestro rejected the chance to join Liverpool last summer, with Arsenal seemingly going one better.

Regarding Arsenal’s plans for the striker position, Ornstein namechecked Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as the two most realistic transfer targets.

The reporter clarified Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and “any other [strikers] you might hear swirling around” aren’t serious options for The Gunners.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho futures clarified

Zubimendi will add to Mikel Arteta’s options in midfield and join the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in competing for starts.

Mikel Merino – when not deputising as a makeshift striker – is also in situ, as are Thomas Partey and Jorginho, for now.

Partey and Jorginho are both out of contract and according to both Ornstein and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, one will stay and one will go.

Arsenal are in talks with Partey over a contract extension, with either a two-year deal or a one-year deal with an option for a second season being discussed. Partey is open to staying.

Jorginho, meanwhile, will not be offered a new deal and will embark on a new chapter elsewhere.

Latest Arsenal news – Gyokeres latest / Chelsea raid / Real Madrid relief

🔴⚪️ Arsenal open talks with goal-per-game Gyokeres after Berta changes Arteta’s mind

🔴⚪️ Arsenal plot ‘surprise raid’ on Chelsea for ‘unsettled star’ despite Maresca promise

🔴⚪️ Arsenal given £100m boost as agreed deal sees Real Madrid drop interest in superstar