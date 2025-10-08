Arsenal break the bank as stunning numbers in Raya, Timber, Saka deals revealed

Arsenal are sparing no expense in their quest to oversee a sustained period of domestic dominance and TEAMtalk can reveal details on the eye-catching numbers involved in three huge deals – one of which has already been finalised.

Arsenal are doubling down on their strategy to lock in their key players for the long haul, with the recent contract extension of William Saliba serving as a marker of their ambitions.

The Gunners have turned their attention to securing fresh deals for David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka, signalling their intent to build a squad capable of sustained success under Mikel Arteta’s leadership.

Saliba’s commitment has ignited a wave of optimism at the Emirates, and the club is wasting no time in ensuring their other crucial stars follow suit.

Negotiations are well underway with Saka, Arsenal’s talismanic winger, whose new contract is expected to see him earn around £300,000 per week, a figure that reflects his status as one of the Premier League’s elite talents.

A new deal on that scale will ensure Saka becomes the highest paid player at the club right now. The current top earner is Kai Havertz by way of his £280,000-a-week salary. Saka’s current deal is worth £195,000-a-week.

The 24-year-old’s creativity, work rate, and leadership have made him indispensable, and tying him down is a clear statement of intent from the club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Raya, who has solidified his position as Arsenal’s first-choice shot-stopper, has finalised a deal that has aligned his wages with most of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, at around £150,000 per week.

Raya previously pocketed £100,000-a-week, meaning he’s secured roughly a 50 percent pay-rise.

From an EPL perspective, only Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma will earn significantly more than the Spaniard.

Raya’s composure and distribution have been pivotal to Arteta’s system, and rewarding him with a new contract underscores his importance to the team’s defensive structure.

Jurrien Timber to more than DOUBLE his wages

Jurrien Timber, the versatile Dutch defender, is also nearing a new agreement that would see him earn approximately £200,000 per week. His existing deal nets the right-footer a base salary of £90,000-a-week.

Despite injury setbacks, Timber’s adaptability and quality have impressed, and Arsenal are keen to secure his services as they build a robust backline for the future.

The financial commitment to these deals is significant, with the total cost, including signing-on fees, expected to approach an initial cost of £2million.

However, for Arteta and the Arsenal board, this investment is a critical part of their vision to create a stable, competitive squad capable of challenging for -and winning – major honours.

By locking in their stars, Arsenal are not just building a team, they’re building a legacy.

