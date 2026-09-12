Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the charge for Norwegian starlet Gabriel Rajkovic, with the 15-year-old regarded as one of the most exciting young players in European football, TEAMtalk understands.

Rajkovic is enjoying a record-breaking 2026 and has already established himself within the Valerenga first-team squad despite his age, with his remarkable rise attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Sources can reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea have both compiled extensive dossiers on the teenager after watching him extensively throughout the summer.

Both Premier League giants were also in attendance in August when Rajkovic scored his first top-flight goal against Bodo/Glimt, further underlining the level of interest in his development.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are by no means alone in tracking the Norwegian.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all watched Rajkovic in recent weeks, while Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Sunderland are also keeping tabs on his progress, having been made aware of his outstanding potential.

The interest extends across Europe, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Juventus and Como among the clubs to have scouted the youngster.

The scale of that interest is a reflection of Rajkovic’s extraordinary development and the belief within scouting circles that he possesses the attributes to become a top-level player.

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TEAMtalk can reveal feedback from scouts who have watched Rajkovic closely, with his physical profile and versatility standing out as major attractions.

One scout told TEAMtalk: “His stature, two-footedness and ability to play centrally as well as on the flank is a huge appeal. He might only be 15, but he is already a hugely impressive figure.

“It is hard to liken him to anyone. There is nobody like him for his age – probably in the world at this point.”

Rajkovic was promoted to Valerenga’s first-team squad in January at just 14 before signing a long-term professional contract with the Norwegian club when he turned 15 in March.

He made his first-team debut in the opening game of the season that month, becoming the youngest player in Eliteserien history at 15 years and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Martin Odegaard.

His breakthrough has continued at remarkable speed, with Rajkovic scoring his first senior goal in August.

While he did not beat Odegaard’s record for youngest goalscorer in the competition, his achievement still placed him in extraordinary company, particularly given that Erling Haaland had to wait until shortly after his 17th birthday to score his first top-flight goal.

Born in Oslo, Rajkovic has Serbian heritage but is committed to representing Norway and is already a youth international for his country.

For Arsenal and Chelsea, the teenager represents another opportunity to secure one of Europe’s most highly-rated emerging talents before his value and profile increase further.

But with virtually every major recruitment operation in Europe now aware of Rajkovic, the battle for his signature is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing young-player races to watch.

Meanwhile, an elite PSG star has seemingly reached a decision on joining the Gunners in 2027, with any move subject to one major condition.

Arsenal’s next immediate priority will be to announce a contract extension for boss Arteta, while sources can reveal that three other vital Arsenal stars are also set to sign on the dotted line, with talks advancing on contract extensions.