Nico Williams has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances of signing Athletic Club star Nico Williams may have been dealt a blow as Bayern Munich have manoeuvred themselves into this transfer race.

The 22-year-old famously snubbed a move to Arsenal last summer, citing how his relationship with the Spanish team’s fans is “incredible”.

Despite that rejection, the Gunners and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the winger, whose contract runs until the summer of 2027.

But both of them may be gazumped by Bayern, whose chances of signing Williams appear to have received a hefty boost ahead of the transfer window reopening on June 16.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Williams has signalled to Bayern that he can imagine a move to Munich, and there has been a meeting between both parties’ representatives.

He adds that the Spaniard has a release clause of €60-65 million (£50.8m-55m), his salary demands are around €20m gross (£17m), and Bayern are working on a deal.

Plettenberg stresses there is no agreement yet, this is in the early negotiation stages, and that they also are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola – but that deal is ‘very difficult’ to pull off.

Williams not itching for a transfer exit

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Chelsea are keen on signing Williams, especially after passing up the chance to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

But our sources have confirmed that Arsenal see him as one of their top targets this summer, in addition to trying to sign a new number nine.

However, the Barcelona-linked player has never really hinted he is agitating for an exit from his hometown team – quite the contrary. Indeed, just last month, Williams said he was focusing on doing the best he could for Athletic Club and he was “super happy” there.

Prior to their Europa League semi-final loss to Manchester United, he said: “The dream is to lift the champion’s trophy at San Mamés. I have the opportunity to make history at this club. The dream never ends.

“I’m 100% focused on tomorrow, on reaching the final and winning it. I don’t want to look any further. I’m super happy here and… well. I’ve always wanted to feel important here. This is a 10/10 season for me.”

Once again, Williams is likely to be one of the most sought-after players this summer.

