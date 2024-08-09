Arsenal, Chelsea on red alert as Nico Williams transfer twist emerges

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Nico Williams

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Spain’s Euro 2024 hero Nico Williams this summer but could leave the door open for Chelsea and Arsenal to sign him.

Williams, 21, has become a key player for Athletic Bilbao over recent seasons but shot to wider fame this summer when he helped Spain win their fourth European Championships, scoring in the 2-1 win over England in the final.

A key part of Spain’s success was his clear bond with Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, who has openly said he wants Barcelona to sign him.

Yamal, 16, said over the summer that he would love to link up with Williams at club level.

“I don’t have a say in this, but I’d love to play with him,” Yamal said.

But a report on Sky Germany suggests new Barca boss Hansi Flick wants to reunite with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, whom he worked with at the Allianz Arena. It would end any hopes of signing Williams.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is also a concrete target for the Catalan club, further clouding the Williams chase.

A number of Premier League clubs are also said to be in the race for Williams. Arsenal have been credited with a long-term interest, while Chelsea are keen to add more firepower to their squad.

Chelsea are in the midst of sealing a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Sami Omorodion but TEAMtalk understands they could then turn their attention to a winger.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for a striker this summer with Alexander Isak of Newcastle, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres all high up on their list at different stages of this summer.

Mikel Arteta is also closing in on the signing of Williams’ international teammate Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Bilbao’s vice president Jon Ruigomez says the club are remaining calm over Williams’ future. His contract runs until 2027 and it includes a €58m release clause.

“If things are done well and there is a project, there is peace of mind,” he told radio station Cadena SER.

“Athletic is a reason for excitement, I think this is something that usually happens and does not change from one day to the next. People are looking forward to an exciting year.

“It is not a question of knowing or not knowing [whether Williams will leave], it is a question of staying calm, of having confidence in the work that is being done, that there is a project, that there is a lot of enthusiasm and with these elements, what has to happen, happens.”

Coman is a much more experienced option for Barca. The 28-year-old has been at Bayern since 2015 but has been a bit-part payer in recent seasons, playing just 17 times in the Bundesliga last season.

He may also see opportunities reduced by the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

