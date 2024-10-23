Arsenal, Chelsea on ‘red alert’ as Newcastle superstar considers forcing damaging 2025 transfer

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has had a slow start to the season but that hasn’t put off Arsenal and Chelsea, who are reportedly considering moves for him.

The Swedish international notched an excellent 21 Premier League goals last season but has managed just one in six league games so far this term.

Isak, 25, is arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League on his day and he could look to leave Newcastle next summer if they do not have a good season.

That’s according to GiveMeSport, who claim Isak ‘could seek an exit route if Newcastle fails to seal European qualification.’ The Magpies currently sit ninth in the table, although there is plenty of football still to be played.

The report claims that Arsenal and Chelsea’s decision-makers have been ‘made aware’ of Isak’s desire to potentially leave Newcastle and are ‘on red alert’ as they consider a move for him.

Newcastle are said to have completely ruled out the possibility of Isak being sold in January and Eddie Howe is ‘desperate to keep him.’

The forward is under contract until 2028, so the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position and will no doubt demand a big fee for his services.

Arsenal, Chelsea admire Isak – sources

Arsenal have been considering the signing of a new striker for some time and their admiration for Isak is no secret, having considered a bid for him over the summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners continue to keep tabs on Isak but by no means will it be easy for them to lure him away from St James’ Park. They are aware that he would be ‘ridiculously expensive’ and that makes things very difficult.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with the latter failing to score in 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Isak remains a player of interest but as previously reported, we understand that RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is at the top of their shortlist.

It’s unlikely at this stage that Arsenal will splash the cash on a big-money striker in January, however, but that could change if Havertz’s form in front of goal dips.

Similarly, Chelsea are not expecting a busy January window as their new manager Enzo Maresca is happy with his squad and the process they’ve made this term.

But the Blues could bring in a new striker if the right opportunity presents itself. Victor Osimhen was their top target over the summer and is still on their shortlist, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface is also a target.

like Arsenal, Chelsea are unlikely to sign a new striker in January if Nicolas Jackson keeps up his excellent form. But if Isak tries to force a move away from Newcastle next summer, the London duo will be in the mix for his signature, per recent reports.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their options in the winger position and are interested in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, per reports.

Arteta wants someone who can provide Bukayo Saka with cover and competition on the right flank and also play in other areas if required, similar to Leandro Trossard.

Mbeumo has notched six goals in eight Premier League appearances so far this season and a number of clubs are interested in him. As we revealed in September, Liverpool view him as a potential replacement for Mo Salah.

Reports suggest that £50m will be required to sign Mbeumo in January or next summer, so it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners are willing to spend that much.

The fresh links with Mbeumo come amid uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling, who is on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea.

Chelsea are ready to sell Sterling but will demand £25m for him next summer, while Arsenal value him at closer to £15m, making a permanent switch to the Emirates unlikely.

Sterling therefore faces the prospect of being left in limbo as Maresca has no intention of giving him another chance in the Chelsea first team.

IN FOCUS: Alexander Isak vs Jackson and Havertz, 2024/25 stats

Jackson has made a sensational start to the 2024/25 season, scoring five goals in eight Premier League games for Chelsea.

Only Erling Haaland, Bryan Mbuemo and Cole Palmer have netted more Premier League goals this season than the 23-year-old striker, who has also registered three assists.

He is currently averaging a Premier League goal every 123.6 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 77.2 minutes.

Havertz finished the 2023/24 season in good form and has carried that into the start of the current campaign, registering four goals and one assist in eight Premier League appearances.

The Germany international is averaging a league goal every 180 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 144 minutes.

Unlike Jackson and Havertz, Isak is yet to produce his best form in the Premier League this season and has just one goal and one assist in six appearances.

He is averaging a league goal every 495 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 247.5 minutes.

Havertz has an expected goals (xG) tally of 5.53 while Jackson’s tally is 5.36 and Isak’s tally is just 2.2.

Despite his lack of goals, Isak is getting into good positions as he is taking 3.3 shots per 90. Havertz is also averaging 3.3 shots per 90 and Jackson is taking 3.1 shots per 90.

In terms of creativity, the Newcastle striker actually comes out on top with 1.1 key passes per 90 league minutes this season, but he has just one assist to his name.

Jackson follows closely behind with 1.0 key passes per 90 minutes and Havertz is averaging 0.6 key passes per 90.

