Arsenal rocked as €65m star ‘agrees’ to join Chelsea and snub Andrea Berta

Arsenal are set to miss out on a gem that sporting director Andrea Berta wants to bring to the Emirates Stadium, with two reliable sources revealing that he has already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Although Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have won all six of their Champions League games so far this season, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Berta are looking to make the squad better, not just now for now, but for the long term, as well.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 15 that Arsenal have taken a shine to Rennes central defender Jeremy Jacquet.

Sources told us that Arsenal are genuine contenders for the defender, with Berta keen on securing his services.

With Arsenal ready to move on Ben White, the 20-year-old France Under-21 international is being seen as his replacement.

However, Chelsea have stolen a march on Arsenal regarding a deal for Jacquet.

Graeme Bailey reported on January 17 that with Arsenal keen on a summer deal for Jacquet, Chelsea have decided to press ahead for his signature this month.

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was hugely impressed with Jacquet when he saw him play in Ligue 1 during his time as Strasbourg manager.

Sources have told us that Rennes want at least €60million (£52m, $69.4m) for Jacquet in the January transfer window.

It now seems that Arsenal are set to miss out on Jacquet to Chelsea, with journalists Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs both claiming that the defender has agreed personal terms with the Blues.

Romano wrote on X at 1:13pm on January 18: “Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Jacquet, the clear main target at centre back.

“Contract ready, player keen and talks ongoing with Rennes asking for club record sale fee around €65m ((£56.3m, $75.2m).

“#CFC bid currently lower. A mission to France already took place.

Jacobs noted on X on January 17: “Understand Jeremy Jacquet has informed Rennes he would like to join Chelsea this winter.

“As revealed yesterday, Rennes hadn’t planned for a January exit, and are hoping for a record sale, surpassing the €64m they sold Jeremy Doku to #MCFC for.

“Club-to-club talks ongoing.”

The journalist added on January 18: “Jeremy Jacquet has already agreed to a move to Chelsea and informed Rennes he wants to leave this winter, as revealed yesterday.

“Club-to-club talks ongoing.”

