Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on who Arsenal are prioritising in their striker search, with a clear favourite emerging from Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

The lack of a potent frontman has held Arsenal back this season, with the Gunners’ mark of 53 league goals 16 behind Liverpool’s 69. Arne Slot doesn’t possess a reliable striker either, though Mohamed Salah with his league-leading 27 goals is inevitable.

Arsenal are well aware of where they must improve and new starters on the left wing and in the striker positions will be sought at season’s end.

Alexander Isak has been described as the club’s dream target, while links to Sporting CP’s equally effective Viktor Gyokeres are heating up.

Indeed, The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently stated Arsenal’s interest in the Swede is growing on the back of Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another name frequently indexed to the Gunners. At 21, the Slovenian would represent a much longer-term investment over Isak (25) and Gyokeres (26).

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s mind is already made up and their No 1 striker target is still Isak.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the trusted reporter confirmed Arsenal do like Gyokeres and Sesko, though they are viewed as back-up options to Isak.

Newcastle value their frontman to the tune of £150m and even if record-breaking bids of that size were tabled, there’s no guarantee they’ll say yes.

Nevertheless, Isak is Arsenal’s priority target and only if admitting defeat on the striker will they ramp up their efforts to land either of Gyokeres or Sesko instead.

“What we can say about Arsenal is Alexander Isak remains the dream target, that’s for sure.” began Romano. “They dream of Isak, Arteta is in love with the player, but as always mentioned Newcastle will fight to keep him at the club.

“So it’s not going to be an easy one at all. Arsenal want to try, Liverpool also want to try for Isak, but Newcastle intend to resist and keep the player.

“Let’s see how they react when the proposal comes, but Isak remains the top target [for Arsenal].”

Romano on Gyokeres, Sesko

Romano went on to add: “Gyokeres and Sesko are two more options on Arsenal’s list for the summer.

“Of course they will sign a striker, Andrea Berta has been announced as the new sporting director.

“And now for Arsenal we can mention that Gyokeres is one of the names. Man Utd, yes, but not only Man Utd, there is also Arsenal and more clubs in the race for Viktor Gyokeres.

“Andrea Berta – the new director of Arsenal – when he was at Atletico Madrid he already appreciated and included Gyokeres to the list at Atletico Madrid. So the appreciation is there.

“But now we have to see because at the moment in terms of negotiations nothing has started yet. Isak, top target, dream target, but very difficult [and] Liverpool also in the race.”

Gyokeres’ release clause is set at €100m, though Romano has previously confirmed the frontman can be signed for a much reduced fee through a ‘verbal pact.’

The pact was made between Gyokeres, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy in response to the striker agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season.

The end result is Sporting will approve a summer sale for a fee in the €65m-€70m (£54.4m-£58.5m) range.

Sesko, meanwhile, can be plucked out of Leipzig by way of a release clause currently believed to be worth €70m/£58.6m.

