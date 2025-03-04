There is no chance of Mikel Arteta being sacked if Arsenal don’t win a trophy this season, and the new sporting director will be key to the manager moving the Arsenal project forwards.

Arteta only recently extended his contract, and Arsenal are very happy with him. The only change in dynamic to look out for is the new sporting director, and Andrea Berta is currently the leading candidate at the moment, but interim sporting director Jason Ayto, Dan Ashworth, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scura have also made the shortlist.

When the new sporting director comes in, the first task will be to develop a relationship with Arteta. Edu and Arteta worked so effectively in the market and Arsenal plan for a similar dynamic.

Right now, Arteta is being supported by the highly-rated Ayto. But once there’s a permanent solution, Arsenal can start planning for the summer.

Arteta remains committed to Arsenal. He was never approached by Barcelona when Xavi left, and there’s no danger of him being sacked.

It will very much be on Arteta’s terms if he ever chooses to leave the Emirates, and that’s simply not on the cards right now. Arsenal are invested in Arteta.

Berta’s best signings

By Nathan Egerton

Rodri

Rodri came through the academy at Atletico Madrid but was released in 2013 due to a reported lack of physical strength and moved to Villarreal.

Berta brought the midfielder back to the club in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth an initial €20million and another €5million in potential add-ons.

He won the UEFA Super Cup on his debut and made 34 La Liga appearances in 2018/19 as they finished second in Spain’s top flight.

His impressive performances caught the attention of several clubs and Manchester City triggered the £62.8million release clause in his contract.

The Spain international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Etihad and was awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Antoine Griezmann

Berta missed Atletico’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2014 in order to work on transfers and signed Griezmann from Real Sociedad for €30million.

He went from strength to strength over the following five seasons and registered 133 goals and 50 assists in 257 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico made a €90million profit on the France international after Barcelona triggered the €120million release clause in his contract in 2019.

Having failed to justify that price tag, Griezmann returned to Atletico on an initial loan deal in 2021 and that was later made permanent for €20million.

Jan Oblak

After Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea at the end of the 2013/14 season, Berta identified Oblak as the ideal replacement and agreed a €16million deal with Benfica.

The Slovenia international has since made over 450 appearances for Atletico and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Oblak had come as a bet from Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director,” journalist Fran Guillen said.

“I remember seeing him in that Benfica team in the 2014 Europa League final against Sevilla, and I have to admit that he seemed like a good goalkeeper, but nothing particularly spectacular.

“His mission was to make us forget about Thibaut Courtois, who had set the bar very high at Atleti. It seemed like a big ask for him, but he has ended up exceeding it by far.”

Luis Suarez

After being deemed surplus to requirements by the then-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman in 2020, Suarez looked set to join Juventus.

But the deal collapsed and the striker reportedly used a mutual friend to make contact with Berta, who handed him a two-year contract at Atletico.

He scored 34 goals in 83 appearances for the club over the following two seasons, including 21 in 2020/21 to fire them to the La Liga title.

“Barca didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me to keep on showing the player I am,” the former Uruguay international said. “I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”

Yannick Carrasco

After Atletico failed to sign Nicolas Gaitan from Benfica in 2015, Berta switched his attention to Carrasco and agreed a €20million deal with Monaco.

“It surprised everyone as the first and only option for Simeone was Gaitan,” journalist Eduardo Castelao said. “It was Andrea Berta who put Carrasco’s name on the table.

“In Spain he was only known for a couple of moments with Monaco. The signing was a complete surprise and there was uncertainty how he would fit with the demands imposed by Simeone. It was a coin toss.”

The Belgium international registered 40 direct goal contributions during his first spell at the club, including an equalising goal in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

