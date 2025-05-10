Arsenal are ‘close’ to sealing their second signing of the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two further additions ‘will’ be made.

Despite falling short once again, Arsenal are firm in the belief they have the foundations and manager to deliver major trophies. TEAMtalk has been informed Mikel Arteta has complete and total backing from Arsenal’s decision-makers and the Spaniard will be provided with a series of impactful new signings this summer.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is expected to be signing number one. Top reporters including David Ornstein, Jason Burt and Sami Mokbel have all gone strong on claims the midfield maestro will move to north London this summer.

And in a fresh update on Saturday morning, Fabrizio Romano gave the deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Zubimendi will cost €60m via his release clause and take the place of Jorginho who is heading to Flamengo via free agency.

Next to arrive, according to an update from The Independent, will be Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan Garcia.

Arsenal chased the 24-year-old Spaniard last year, even lodging two bids for Garcia, the biggest of which was worth €25m. A verbal agreement on personal terms was also struck.

However, Espanyol refused to budge from their €30m asking price and Arsenal were forced into signing a cheaper alternative. Neto would join via the loan route from Bournemouth instead.

But per The Independent, Arsenal will finally land their man with the club described as ‘close’ to securing a deal for Garcia.

Details beyond that statement were in short supply, though it was stated Garcia would serve as a ‘challenger to David Raya’ and not immediately installed as a back-up.

Garcia has long been tipped to become a future Spain international, with the fact he plays for LaLiga strugglers Espanyol often cited as one reason he’s yet to receive a call-up.

Fabrizio Romano confirms two more Arsenal signings

While adding a goalkeeper and central midfielder can only be a good thing, Arsenal fans will be far more concerned with what happens at the top end of the pitch.

On that front, transfer guru Romano has confirmed Arsenal ‘will’ sign a new left winger and striker this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano declared: “For sure they will back Mikel Arteta this summer. A new number nine WILL arrive. A new winger WILL arrive.”

Recent reports from The Telegraph and BBC have gone one better, naming Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams as the players being chased.

Gyokeres has blasted 52 goals in 49 matches for Sporting CP this season. The Swede can be signed for a fee of around €70m via a verbal pact made between he, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy one year ago.

Gyokeres is the No 1 option of sporting director Andrea Berta and per The Telegraph, the striker favours joining Arsenal over Manchester United.

A reunion with his former manager, Ruben Amorim, at Old Trafford had been speculated. And while United are also in the market for a new frontman, Gyokeres is giving priority to Arsenal.

The BBC confirmed Gyokeres’ stock is ‘rising’ within Arsenal’s recruitment team headed up by Berta.

Groundwork had reportedly been laid for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. However, at Berta’s behest, Arsenal are now giving full priority to signing Gyokeres who can arrive for a fee well below his €100m release clause.

The report stated: ‘The appointment of Berta has resulted in Gyokeres’ stock rising, with sources in recent weeks indicating there is considerable internal backing for a move for the Swede, despite much of the groundwork having been completed on a deal for Sesko.’

Elsewhere, both reports confirmed Arsenal also intend to sign a new left winger who’ll serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

The Telegraph stated: ‘Arsenal are also considering a move for another of Spain’s Euro 24 winners (Zubimendi being the other), Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, as they want a winger.’

The BBC provided their assessment, adding: ‘Arsenal are also looking to sign a winger, with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams a genuine target.

‘The Spain international has a reported 58m euro (£49m) release clause, but his wages would make him one of the biggest earners at the club.’