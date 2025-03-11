Arsenal are taking a close look at an €80m-rated striker also being eyed by Newcastle, and a report claims Andrea Berta could be the deciding factor in whether a deal is made.

Arsenal’s dream signing in the striker position remains Alexander Isak. The Swede has proven himself one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards since his arrival at St. James’ Park and is valued accordingly.

The Magpies have slapped an eye-watering £150m price tag on Isak. A transfer on that scale would obliterate the Premier League’s all-time transfer record for arrivals, beating Moises Caicedo’s £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea by some distance.

Newcastle do not want to sell for obvious reasons, though per David Ornstein, a sale isn’t out of the question if interested clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool do thunder in with a £150m bid.

In that scenario, a striker Newcastle would consider signing as Isak’s replacement is Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

But according to the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland, Arsenal too are keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

The Gunners are said to be ‘closely following’ the situation of 22-year-old Ekitike who has scored 18 goals and provided six assists since joining outright from PSG last summer.

On the subject of cost, the report claimed Frankfurt would demand ‘at least eighty million euros’ before cashing in. €80m currently equates to £67.5m.

READ MORE: Andrea Berta: 11 of his best transfer deals amid Arsenal sporting director talks

Andrea Berta influence key

Sky Sports Switzerland suggested Arsenal’s interest pre-dates the club moving to appoint Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

The 53-year-old Italian has agreed to pick up where Edu left off following the latter’s shock resignation in November.

Berta will be the main driver of Arsenal’s recruitment plans and per the report, his influence could make or break Arsenal’s plans for Ekitike.

If Berta believes he’s a striker worth pursuing, it’ll be all systems go. If he’s unconvinced by the Frenchman, Arsenal will focus their efforts on the other strikers on their radar, such as Isak and Benjamin Sesko, to name just two.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ Alexander Isak stance on Arsenal move revealed as Gunners plan HUGE offer

🔴⚪️ Three Arsenal signings named that prove Gunners ‘lost their way’

🔴⚪️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window