Arsenal have announced the signing of Raheem Sterling after striking a late season-long loan deal with Chelsea, which does not include any option or obligation to buy.

The England international’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days, with Manchester United also holding talks with his representatives.

The idea of a straight swap deal for Jadon Sancho was discussed between clubs but it never materialised, which left Sterling in limbo.

Enzo Maresca made it clear earlier this week that the 29-year-old was not part of his plans and Chelsea were actively working behind the scenes to offload him.

Sterling’s £325,000 wages were always a big stumbling block to a deal but Arsenal managed to reach a breakthrough in talks with Chelsea.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that ‘positive conversations’ were held between the Gunners and the Blues on Tuesday.

Personal terms were never an issue for Sterling, who is excited by the opportunity to play under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. He was also open to the prospect of joining Man Utd when a move to Old Trafford was still possible.

Sterling was considered one of the best wingers in the Premier League during his time with previous club Manchester City, where he scored 131 goals in 339 appearances and won 11 major honours.

Sterling could be a top signing for Arsenal

Sterling will hope to get back to his best at Arsenal and Chelsea could regret letting him go if he does.

He will bring his experience to the Gunners’ dressing room and provide competition for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka in the winger position.

Sterling could prove to be the final piece in Arteta’s jigsaw as the manager looks to guide Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will have to rely on new signings Sancho and Pedro Neto, as well as Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk as their winger options this season.

Sterling will not be available for Arsenal for their next fixture against Brighton but will be able to play in their following match against North London rivals Tottenham.

