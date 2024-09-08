Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing one of Europe’s top forwards next summer, despite missing out on him in the recent transfer window.

With the signings of Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya, Mikel Merino and the loan additions of Raheem Sterling and Neto, Arsenal will be satisfied with their summer transfer business.

However, the one position they failed to strengthen was signing a new centre-forward. They do have the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to rely upon, although it’s no secret that they were in the market for a new forward.

While plenty of forward options were under consideration throughout the summer, Arsenal didn’t manage to strike a deal with any of their striker targets.

Among the players that Arsenal were interested in was RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Following a prolific campaign in 2023/24, plenty of top European sides were tracking the Slovenian star.

However, Sesko ultimately decided to stay in Germany and continue his development with RB Leipzig.

Gary Neville thinks that Sesko made the correct decision to stick around in the Bundesliga for another year, despite the heavy interest from the Premier League.

“[He’s got] goals, youth and physically,” Neville said when discussing Sesko on ITV.

“He is someone who has so much potential and you can see why PL clubs are interested. But I can also see why, what is being suggested, he is staying at Leipzig for another year.

“It will give him the chance to grow without the spotlight you get on you in the Premier League and just develop his game a little bit more.”

Arsenal ready to move for Sesko again in 2025

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing the RB Leipzig forward in 2025 despite missing out on him this summer.

It’s thought that despite missing out on him, Arsenal remain keen on signing the 21-year-old next summer with ‘some contacts already taking place’ ahead of a potential switch in 2025.

Of course, it goes without saying that Arsenal aren’t the only club who are interested in signing Sesko, especially if he is made available next summer.

The likes of Man Utd and Chelsea are also admirers of the Bundesliga star and they will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his situation.

If Arsenal aren’t able to lure the Slovenia international to the Emirates, it’s thought that they will turn their attention to Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram as their backup option.

It’s thought that Arsenal have a ‘growing appreciation’ for the French star who scored 13 Serie A goals last season in 35 appearances.

Thuram has started the new campaign with a bang, scoring four goals in his opening three league matches for Inter. However, like Sesko, Thuram is on a long-term contract with Inter which is valid until 2028.

