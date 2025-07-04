A Premier League star is reportedly so “desperate” to join Arsenal that they would be able to sign him “in the next hour if they wanted to” and for a reduced fee.

Arsenal are looking to make the jump from second place to title-winners in the Premier League. They have been the runners up for the past three seasons, and new talent could help them take the last step.

They have already signed a very competent backup goalkeeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have eyes on some other good players.

Eberechi Eze is one of the most heavily linked with the Gunners at the moment.

According to a well-respected and followed insider account, Team News and Ticks, Arsenal could confirm the transfer at any moment.

“With Eberechi Eze, that is a deal Arsenal could get wrapped up in the next hour if they wanted to. Eze is desperate for it. There are rumours, I don’t know where from, that Crystal Palace are willing to deal under the release clause,” he said on The Weekly Catch-Up.

That seems to suggest not that the deal will actually be wrapped up imminently, but when Arsenal are ready to pull the trigger, things will move very quickly.

READ MORE: The dream Arsenal attack with two new signings to join Bukayo Saka

Eze Arsenal desires clear

It is evident that Eze is in fact very eager to make the move to Arsenal.

A recent report suggested that he ‘wants to join the club’ who he supported growing up.

That report also suggested that negotiations were ongoing with Crystal Palace over the transfer.

What’s more, it’s said Arsenal want to pay less than the £68million release clause, and though the insider does has not confirmed that will be possible, they at least suggested Palace might be on side with that.

Arsenal round-up: Nwaneri could up sticks

There have been reported fears that young star Ethan Nwaneri could leave Arsenal, with Graeme Bailey suggesting it’s likely they’ll “lose him” as “Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed active talks over a new contract are ongoing, and Nwaneri is “really keen” on staying at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Arsenal are willing to pay over the odds for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to ensure he lands with them this summer.

Who’s Arsenal’s best Prem signing in last decade?