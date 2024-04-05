Arsenal consider shock swoop for Man Utd icon as Edu drafts five-man shortlist to replace ousted star

Arsenal are pondering a move for a Manchester United icon as Edu has drafted a five-man shortlist to replace Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

With Ramsdale now firmly behind David Raya in the pecking order, it seems more than likely that the England international will move on this summer.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks and he’s also got his admirers at Chelsea too.

With Raya tipped to join Arsenal on a permanent basis in the summer, Arsenal are likely to be on the hunt for a new shot-stopper who can compete with the Brentford loanee.

According to reports in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), former Man Utd star David De Gea is among the candidates that Arsenal are considering for Ramsdale’s replacement.

The 33-year-old has been on the free agent market since his release from Old Trafford last summer and the Gunners could hand him the chance to return to the Premier League.

However, the report does state that De Gea’s ‘high salary’ could be a stumbling block in the negotiations. While the former Man Utd man would bring plenty of experience to the Emirates, he isn’t a typical Mikel Arteta signing.

Best known for his shot-stopping ability, De Gea doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to his distribution and this would likely be an issue for him at Arsenal.

Edu has four other targets in mind

While a move for De Gea has been rumoured, Arsenal are keeping their options open as the club reportedly has several other options on the table.

According to the same report, Arsenal are also looking at Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, Ajax’s Diant Ramaj, Patrick Schulte from Columbus Crew and Monza shot-stopper Michele Di Gregorio.

A move for Patterson would make sense if Arsenal are plotting to sign him as a backup option. The 23-year-old has done well in the Championship, although it remains to be seen if he is ready for the Premier League.

Along with Arsenal, Liverpool have also been linked with the Sunderland shot-stopper in recent months. It’s worth noting that the goalkeeper is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, so the Black Cats are in a strong position to negotiate his price tag.

The Gunners aren’t alone in their interest of Schulte either. As per reports from last month, Man Utd are also keeping tabs on the MLS goalkeeper.

Moves for Ramaj or Di Gregorio could also be viable options for Arteta’s side this summer, although it is worth noting that both of them are under long-term contracts at their current clubs.

