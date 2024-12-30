Arsenal consider signing 11-time title winner as Bukayo Saka replacement in January

Arsenal could complete a six-month loan for a readily available winger with 25 major honours to his name as cover for the injured Bukayo Saka, according to a report.

Saka suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace that has required surgery to fix. No exact timeline has been put on the Arsenal talisman’s return, though manager Mikel Arteta has declared Saka is facing “more than two months out.”

The Gunners had looked a touch blunt in attack from open play even before Saka’s injury. According to The Evening Standard, ‘the need for Arsenal to bolster their forward line felt clear’ even before Saka went down.

And per the report, a player Arsenal held talks with last summer – and who was also readily available via the loan route – could come to the rescue.

The Standard named Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, 28, as one player who ‘could be an option’ for Arteta and co.

The Frenchman knows a thing or two about lifting league titles having won 11 during his spells at PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Coman was on Arsenal’s radar last summer prior to the arrival of Raheem Sterling and per The Standard, the winger ‘was available on loan’ in the previous window.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Why Bayern are willing to offload Kingsley Coman

Bayern’s willingness to offload Coman stemmed from freshening up their forward line with the signing of Michael Olise.

With Jamal Musiala a firm fixture in the Bayern attack and Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry still on the books, Coman was deemed expendable.

Ultimately, Coman remained in Bavaria, though the suggestion is a loan deal is there for the making once again.

Coman is right-footed and has primarily played on the left wing during his cameos this season.

However, he is equally adept at operating on the right flank having made 117 appearances for Bayern on the right side, scoring 19 goals and providing 27 assists along the way.

Another loan option for Arsenal’s frontline is PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani. The 26-year-old has the green light to leave PSG in January and interest from the Premier League’s elite is already widespread.

Latest Arsenal news – Tyrick Mitchell, Samuel Chukwueze

In other news, Caught Offside claim Arsenal have held talks with the representatives of Crystal Palace left-back, Tyrick Mitchell.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and no new deal at Selhurst Park is expected. Tottenham are also showing interest in Mitchell.

Elsewhere, MilanLive claim Arsenal’s search for a Saka replacement could take them to the San Siro.

25-year-old Samuel Chukwueze is reportedly under consideration and the report claimed Arsenal could also serve up a defender as a makeweight to sweeten the deal for AC Milan.

POLL: What is Arsenal’s missing piece?