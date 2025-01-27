Arsenal are in the mix for a Premier League striker who does have authorisation to join a new club this window, though The Gunners must make two big commitments before sealing a deal, according to reports.

It’s no secret Arsenal are seeking to sign a readymade striker who can make an instant impact before the February 3 transfer deadline.

“My opinion is clear that we lost two very very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it’s clear,” Mikel Arteta said.

“It is clear that in the period that we lost them, ideally we need some help. We were short already and now we are even shorter. The team still copes with that.”

The likes of Matheus Cunha, Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned.

But according to a fresh update from talkSPORT, Arsenal’s striker search could take them to the south coast.

It’s claimed Arteta’s side ‘cannot be ruled out of making a late move’ for Brighton frontman, Evan Ferguson.

Such a move would be a shock for several reasons, not least the fact Ferguson has a very patchy injury record and isn’t even first choice for Brighton when fit.

The 20-year-old has the green light to leave Brighton via the loan route this month, with Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham mentioned as ‘registering their interest’ in the piece.

West Ham are also said to believe they have the upper hand over their transfer rivals thanks to the presence of Graham Potter who managed Ferguson when previously in charge at Brighton.

However, the chance to join a team at the upper end of the table in Arsenal could trump Potter’s influence.

But before a potential Ferguson to Arsenal move can become a reality, The Gunners must make two significant commitments…

Arsenal must make two huge commitments to sign Evan Ferguson

Firstly, it’s important to note Arsenal already have two loanees on their books from Premier League sides.

Neto (Bournemouth) and Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) are both in north London at present. EPL sides cannot loan more than two players from other EPL clubs at any one time.

talkSPORT stressed Arsenal have no plans to cut Neto or Sterling’s loan spells short, meaning the only way to sign Ferguson is in a permanent deal.

The second commitment Arsenal would have to make relates to his playing time.

A separate update from The Telegraph – that centred around Tottenham and their interest in Ferguson – claimed the striker is hesitant to sign for Spurs. The reasoning why is also relevant to Arsenal.

The report stated Ferguson ‘would be reluctant to agree a deal with Spurs in the knowledge that Richarlison is available again and Dominic Solanke will return to fitness in around five weeks.’

In other words, Ferguson only wishes to sign for a club where he’s guaranteed – or at the least very likely – to play regularly.

While making that commitment might not be a problem for Arsenal this season given Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with an ACL injury, there are no guarantees Ferguson would remain first choice next season.

What’s more, the signing of Ferguson might not prevent Arsenal from dipping into the market once again in the summer for a player like Sesko who can leave RB Leipzig at that time via a ‘gentleman’s agreement.’

In that scenario, Ferguson would likely be relegated back to a bench role and it’s highly questionable as to whether Arsenal can guarantee Ferguson the regular minutes he craves over the long haul.

Latest Arsenal news – Isak, Sesko, Gyokeres chances rated by expert

In other news, Arsenal expert, Charles Watts, has delivered his insight into Arsenal’s striker hunt with regards to Isak, Sesko and Gyokeres specifically.

Watts told CaughtOffSide: “Sesko still feels like the most likely one for me I have to say. His decision to stay at Leipzig in the summer and sign a new deal did not put Arsenal off. In fact it’s a decision we know they understood, whilst obviously being disappointed.

“The belief is that there is a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko and Leipzig that he could leave this summer for an amount that would certainly be achievable for Arsenal.

“So right now it feels like that will be the route they will try and go down. The big challenge, however, will be convincing Sesko that he will get plenty of game time should he decide to make the move, something they were unable to do last summer.

“The interest in Isak has long been spoken about but it just looks like such a difficult deal to be able to do, even at the end of the season.

“The Sweden striker will still have three years left on his deal and the price Newcastle will demand for him just feels incredibly difficult for Arsenal to be able to hit. It also looks like Newcastle will be qualifying for Europe, which would make things even more difficult.

“So while he might be the dream target for Arteta, it’s tough not to see it as a bit unrealistic. Sesko feels much more gettable, which is why I still believe he is the most likely addition ahead of next season.”

Watts added: “Despite the strength of the links, I wouldn’t say it’s a certainty that Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are the only two strikers on Arsenal’s list of targets over the next 12 months.

“Both are obviously forwards they admire greatly. We’ve known that for some time, but there will be other options out there that they are thinking about. Viktor Gyokeres for example is another player we know has been watched over the past 12 months.”

QUIZ: Who joined Arsenal earlier? ⬇️