Lens striker Rayan Fofana, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have taken a shine to a young French striker, according to a report, which has also named Chelsea and Real Madrid among the interested clubs.

Viktor Gyokeres is the number one striker at Arsenal at the moment, with the Sweden international having joined the Gunners from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025. Kai Havertz is also a valuable option for Arsenal manager Arteta to play as a centre-forward when the German is fit and available, and so is Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus.

However, like all other major European clubs, Arsenal are fully aware of the need to keep adding to their squad and are always on the lookout for promising young talent.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal have been impressed with Lens striker Rayan Fofana.

The report has hailed the youngster’s ‘poacher instincts’ and has noted his ‘explosive mobility’.

Arsenal are said to be ‘leading the chase’ for Fofana (along with Chelsea), whose ‘ice-cold finishing’ and whose ability to excel ‘at disrupting defensive lines with his explosive pace’ are hugely impressive.

Fofana has scored five goals in five starts and 14 substitute appearances for Lens so far this season.

According to the report, Lens could sell Fofana for €35m–€45m (up to £39.3m, $53m) in the summer transfer window.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid and Chelsea also interested in Rayan Fofana

According to Sports Boom, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring Fofana and have been impressed with him.

LaLiga giants Madrid and Barcelona have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old striker in ‘high-stakes’ games,

Chelsea are said to have ‘compiled an extensive data dossier’ on Fofana, which does not come as a surprise, given that the Blues tend to sign the best young talents in the world.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea had scouts present to watch Paris FC against Lens in Ligue 1 on February 14, 2026.

Fofana came off the bench to score two goals in a 5-0 win for Lens.

According to the report, the 20-year-old French striker’s ‘composure and movement in the box during this high-tempo fixture were the most highlighted details in scouting reports sent back to London.’

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Bid rejected, formal talks to start

Staying on the theme of strikers and Arsenal, the Gunners have had a major bid for an Argentine superstar turned down, but sources have told us that the north London club’s interest in him remains.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal plan to open formal talks with one of their star midfielders over a new deal.

And finally, Arsenal have identified a left-winger to play alongside Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres in attack from next season.