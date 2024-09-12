Arsenal are best placed to sign Jonathan David next summer with the Lille striker set to fall out of contract and Manchester United deciding to prioritise other signings – though the Gunners will reportedly face strong competition from two other Premier League rivals as well as Juventus.

The Canada frontman has taken his career on to the next level while playing in France with Lille, having scored an impressive 87 goals in 189 games for the Ligue 1 side. That tally already includes three in six games so far this term.

But with David‘s contract due to expire next summer, Lille face a huge battle to retain the services of the 24-year-old, with the player so far shunning their advances to pin him down to an extension.

That has alerted the likes of Tottenham – strongly linked with a summer move – Newcastle, Manchester United and Juventus as the quartet jostle with one another for what is sure to be one of 2025’s most in-demand stars.

However, as per TuttoJuve, Arsenal are now considered to be in the ‘front row’ to sign him as Mikel Arteta looks to further reinforce his squad and help reaffirm their position as major challengers for the Premier League and Champions League.

As a result, it’s claimed the Premier League is seen as his most likely destination and with a move to the Gunners likely to be the player’s pick.

David is reported to be seeking ‘well over €6m per season’ (£98,000 per week) with Juventus unwilling or unable to match their offers and amid claims Arsenal have already indicated a willingness to spend such a fee.

Lille desperate to tie Jonathan David down

With the player’s contract due to expire on June 30, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1 – less than four months from now.

Lille, for their part, will be desperate to tie David down to a new deal and he recently opened up on the summer interest in his services, before ultimately deciding to stay.

“There were a couple of offers and we just didn’t finish the deal, that’s it,” said the 24-year-old, who finished as Ligue 1’s second-highest scorer last season with 19 goals.

“I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately (David and his inner circle) made the decision to stay.”

Lille president Oliver Letang will be open to selling David in January, as he was in the summer, and may still be open to the possibility of offloading him for a hefty fee, even if they do persuade him to sign a new deal.

“Right now we’re speaking with (Letang) about a possible extension,” David has confirmed. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Discussing his future, David has dropped a big hint that the Premier League is indeed in his sights, adding: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Will Arsenal sign a new striker in 2025?

While Arsenal resisted the urge to sign a new striker this summer, instead opting to hand summer 2023 signing Kai Havertz more chances in a central role, it is probably too soon to declare if they will change that plan come next summer.

As a result, it is hard to say with any certainty if they will move for David at this stage.

However, Arteta certainly does like players who can cover a couple of positions and the 56-times capped Canada forward is more than capable of playing off either wing or as a central striker.

The Gunners did though think long and hard about signing a new striker, having considered Victor Osimhen, who has now signed for Galatasaray on loan.

Arsenal, though, are understood to be one of 10 teams named as part of the Nigerian’s break-clause in January with the Turkish side.

They also took a look at Ivan Toney before he opted instead to move to Al-Ahli on a massive contract.

And Victor Gyokeres still remains a player of interest and with the Sporting Lisbon striker recently admitting his Premier League aims.

How does David compare to Gabriel Jesus?

David’s potential arrival would most likely have the biggest impact on Gabriel Jesus, were the Canadian to sign.

But how does the striker compare to the current Arsenal No 9?

A look through their career stats so far, shows that the Brazilian boasts more goals (113 v 80) and more assists (59 v 12) and a far more significant output per minute played.

And despite his criticisms for not scoring enough goals, Jesus is also more likely to take a shot at goal than David is throughout his career so far.

Of course stats are not everything, but Arteta has time and again spoken out in defence of the unselfish work that Jesus does for Arsenal. And even if he is not wholly appreciated by supporters, the Gunners boss very much knows his worth.