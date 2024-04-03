Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of £63m Newcastle star as Edu target drops fresh hint over future

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak as the striker has reaffirmed his desire to stay at St James’ Park.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are after a new frontman this summer and Isak seems to tick plenty of the boxes that they are looking for.

The Swedish international can play through the middle or on the left and he’s in red-hot form right now. He’s managed to score 15 league goals in just 22 appearances this season.

Currently averaging a goal every 106 minutes in the Premier League, it’s easy to see why he’s attracting so much interest right now.

Edu has reportedly been pushing hard to get a deal over the line for the Newcastle star, although Arsenal’s chances of signing him have seemingly taken a hit as Isak has insisted that he’s happy where he currently is.

“Of course I want to be here in the future,” Isak told reporters when discussing his future.

“I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

When asked if his future would depend on whether Newcastle qualify for Europe, Isak added: “I don’t want to entertain these type of questions and rumours.

“It’s not my position. I love playing, we have important games, there’s no focus [on my future], I just want to do good for the team.”

Newcastle would rather sell other assets

While Isak has struggled with a series of injuries since arriving in England, his ability is obvious to see. The club paid a record £63m to land him in 2022 and they don’t want to lose him so early into their project.

It’s been well-documented that Newcastle will have to offload some of their assets this summer due to the Premier League’s financial regulations.

However, TEAMtalk sources understand that the Magpies would much rather sell a handful of their fringe players instead of cashing in on Isak.

Eddie Howe also seems determined to keep hold of the 24-year-old as he told reporters: “He’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him.

“He was excellent on Saturday. He didn’t score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good. His link play, his athleticism, he looked in a really good place.”

Isak’s current deal with Newcastle runs until the summer of 2028 which means the club are in a healthy position to dictate his future.

