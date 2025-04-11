Arsenal’s hopes of signing Nico Williams could be dealt a huge blow as the winger is reportedly considering a lifelong contract with Athletic Club.

Barcelona and Arsenal have been the most prominent names chasing the Spain international, who snubbed a transfer exit last summer to stay with his hometown team.

The 22-year-old’s current terms run until 2027 but with all the interest coming his way, few would seemingly predict Williams to stick around much longer at the Basque outfit.

However, reports coming out of Spain suggest otherwise. Although he currently has a €60million (£52m, $68m) release clause, Athletic Club are said to be stepping up their efforts to keep him for the long term.

According to Tele Bilbao, via Estadio Deportivo, Williams is considering a lifelong contract with his current side, along with exponentially increasing his buyout clause.

The report adds this could ‘surprise’ both Barcelona and the Premier League clubs chasing his signature this summer.

Williams on ‘incredible’ relationship with Athletic Club

This report may be in keeping with his comments from early March, where he explained why he snubbed transfer interest from other European teams in 2024.

He told France Football: “This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible.

“This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy, and I’m trying to do my best.”

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported the Gunners’ concrete interest in Williams last month, but reports elsewhere suggest the winger’s high wage demands could be a stumbling block for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano suggested Arsenal must “forget” about Williams committing to a transfer move for the time being.

On the face of it, if Athletic Club get Champions League football next season, Williams may stay. But perhaps the chance to play for the biggest teams in the world and having more realistic tilts at silverware could be too tempting an offer to refuse one day.

