Arsenal decide how much they want for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have a price in mind if they are to sell Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report, as the Sweden international striker opens up about his current situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Sporting CP for an initial transfer fee of £55million.

The Swedish star scored 21 goals and gave three assists in 55 appearances for Arsenal last season, as Mikel Arteta’s side won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League.

Arsenal, though, spent a large chunk of the summer transfer window trying to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is still at Atletico, but Arsenal’s robust desire to secure the servoces of the Argentina international striker has raised doubts about the future of Gyokeres.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said last month that Arsenal could sell Gyokeres in 2027.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Well, it’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game-time has been limited.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres. Clubs but really top, top clubs, especially from Spain asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Arsenal want at least £60million for Gyokeres.

According to Juventus-centric TuttoJuve, Arsenal are not willing to send Gyokeres on a loan deal and will demand at least £60m.

Juventus and AC Milan are keen on a 2027 deal for the 28-year-old former Sporting CP striker.

The report noted: ‘Arsenal have no intention of temporarily selling Gyokeres.

‘The Gunners would only consider a permanent transfer, with a asking price in excess of £60 million.

‘This means they would need around €70 million.

‘This is precisely the obstacle that, at least currently, makes it difficult to imagine a move to Serie A as early as January.

‘For Milan and Juventus, it would require a huge investment, especially considering that both clubs also need to work on other areas of the squad.’

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Viktor Gyokeres wants Arsenal stay

Gyokeres is not having the best of times at Arsenal at the moment.

While the striker has made six appearances for the north London club this season, he has played just 29 minutes in the Premier League.

However, Gyokeres has said that he is very happy at Arsenal and is not looking to leave.

Metro quotes the striker as saying while on international duty with Sweden: “Of course, there was a lot of speculation.

“But I had a full pre-season, and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal.

“For me, staying was a given. I’m extremely happy at the club.”

On his reduced playing time this season, Gyokeres said: “It’s clear that I want to play football as much as possible.

“Hopefully that will come, too. You always want to be on the field as a football player.

“Of course, you expect more playing time, but we have an extremely good squad with a lot of good players and have been doing well here at the start.”

The striker added: “I obviously need to do better and I’m willing to do it, so it’s no problem.

“It’s good (the dialogue with the coach). I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals.”

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