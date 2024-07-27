Arsenal appear to have pulled the plug on signing Spain midfield star Mikel Merino and it could be in favour of a South American alternative who’s in action at the Paris Olympics, according to reports.

Former Newcastle midfielder Merino has been linked with a Premier League return recently after helping Spain win Euro 2024. Multiple reports have shared Arsenal’s interest in the 28-year-old as they prepare to reshape their midfield.

It was even reported earlier this week that Arsenal had a clear run at signing Merino, since rival suitors Barcelona were backing down from their pursuit of him.

But now it seems Arsenal have cooled their own interest too, since Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo claims they have also ‘put an end’ to their pursuit.

And in the absence of an offer, there is now a growing chance that Merino could stay with Real Sociedad into the final year of his contract there.

But that doesn’t mean Arsenal are happy to leave their midfield as it is. After all, they have released Mohamed Elneny, are close to selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham and could get rid of Thomas Partey too.

There should be at least one gap to fill in their midfield, which has led to links with other players such as Merino’s compatriot, Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, reports in Argentina have revealed that Arsenal’s attention could be shifting towards a South American star instead.

Arsenal in contact for Olympic midfielder

Boca Juniors player Ezequiel Fernandez is the target said to be on Arsenal’s radar now, so much so that they have apparently told his representatives they are interested in him earlier this week.

Fernandez is currently on duty at the Olympics representing Argentina’s under-23s, but at club level, he is hoping to leave his home country during the current transfer window.

His value is above £13m after Boca Juniors rejected bids from Saudi Arabia, where he isn’t opposed to moving, and Arsenal are now in contention for his signature.

Like with Merino, though, they haven’t yet made an offer for Fernandez. The 22-year-old will have to be patient as he waits for his next move.

Mainly a defensive midfielder, Fernandez has made 67 appearances for Boca Juniors to date. He also played 42 times during a loan spell at Tigres.

His form has attracted interest from various clubs, with the likes of Brighton, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, Girona, AC Milan, Benfica and Porto all mentioned.

It isn’t yet clear, though, if any are as far ahead as Arsenal with their work towards signing Fernandez.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfield partner for club-record signing Declan Rice, who would sit behind captain and attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

First of all, though, they are set to strengthen their defence by bringing in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The Italy international has travelled for London today (Saturday) ahead of becoming Arsenal’s first new signing of the summer.

Their only previous signing since the end of last season was David Raya, the goalkeeper who was already on loan at the club from Brentford last season.

