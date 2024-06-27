Thomas Partey is entering the last year of a deal at Arsenal

Arsenal are believed to be willing to let Ghanain midfielder Thomas Partey leave this summer with interest in the player coming out of Saudi Arabia.

Reports suggest that Partey has been approached by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) directly in connection with a transfer to an as yet unspecified club in the Saudi Pro-League.

The PIF holds direct control over the four founding members of the Saudi Pro League Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

They took control over the clubs in 2023 as part of the country’s ‘Vision 2030’ project, which also involves attempting to host the 2030 men’s World Cup.

Saudi Arabia has become a money-spinning destination for players thanks to recent efforts to improve the league which have also included massive private investments in other clubs in the league which have been facilitated as part of Vision 2030.

They hope to raise the commercial revenues of the league to somewhere around £1.6b by 2030, part of that has been massive and sustained recruitment of players.

Arsenal would seemingly be happy to clear the £200k-a-week salary that Partey currently demands from their wage bill as they seek to maintain their challenge for the top-flight title for another season.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult season at Arsenal this term and has found himself slipping down the pecking order at the club.

Groin and hamstring injuries meant he played just four times for Arsenal between the start of last season and March, when he made his return to action. He started nine matches last term and was only in the squad for another eight, getting on for five substitute appearances.

Arsenal man wants a new challenge

Partey has stated a willingness to begin on a new path and is open to approaches, similar to last year when Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli made substantial offers for the defensive midfielder.

Arsenal are yet to receive contact for the player but it doesn’t appear that it would take much to get them to allow Partey his exit.

According to reports, the PIF has the intention to first finalise personal terms with the player, including identifying which of the four PIF-owned Saudi Pro League clubs he would join, before they initiate any talks with the club.

With Partey on a significant wage for the final year of his contract, it would be in Arsenal’s best interests to see him depart this summer.

