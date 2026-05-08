Arsenal are in talks to sign Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are facing stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, among other clubs.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson could now be heading to the Premier League this summer after Atletico Madrid moved towards a deal for his Brazil international teammate Joao Gomes instead.

The Atalanta star had been Atletico’s leading midfield target for weeks, and personal terms with the Brazil international were already agreed.

However, despite extensive talks between the clubs, Atletico refused to go beyond €45million (£39m, $53m) for Ederson, while Atalanta remained firm in demanding at least €50million (£43.2m, $59m).

That impasse has now seen Diego Simeone’s side intensify their pursuit of Gomes, with sources telling us that a deal worth around €45million (£39m, $53m) for the Wolves midfielder is now close.

As we first revealed last month, Atletico had already opened talks for Gomes amid growing doubts over whether a breakthrough for Ederson could be achieved.

Now the Spanish giants are pressing ahead with the Wolves star, leaving Ederson to seriously consider alternative destinations.

We understand Ederson’s camp were fully aware of Atletico’s parallel interest in Gomes and remained understanding of the club’s stance throughout negotiations.

The midfielder’s representatives had previously informed interested clubs that Ederson’s focus was on completing a move to Atletico, but the collapse of that transfer has now reopened discussions with multiple suitors.

While Inter Milan and Juventus are both keen on the Atalanta ace, the strongest interest is currently emerging from England.

Newcastle United remain long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and have tracked him closely for the past two years.

However, we can confirm Ederson’s agents have also held talks within the last 10 days with Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

We understand that Arsenal are seriously exploring the market for a new midfielder,

Sources have told us that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a huge admirer of Ederson.

The Gunners are assessing the financial package required to tempt Atalanta into a sale.

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Man Utd and Liverpool also want Ederson – sources

Like Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City are actively searching for midfield reinforcements this summer, and Ederson is admired by each of them for different tactical reasons.

The Brazilian’s stock has risen sharply following another excellent campaign with Atalanta, and the Serie A side are prepared to sanction a sale if their valuation is met.

Man City view Ederson as a possible alternative to Sandro Tonali, who continues to be linked with a return to Italy.

Pep Guardiola’s side are trying to strike a deal for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, but with Bernardo Silva set to leave.

With uncertainty surrounding Rodri amid interest from Real Madrid, Man City may require multiple midfield additions.

Man Utd are also planning major changes in midfield.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and Manuel Ugarte could depart Old Trafford, too.

Man Utd continue to admire Anderson, Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Joao Gomes had also featured prominently on Man Utd’s shortlist, but Ederson is another player viewed very highly internally.

Liverpool, too, are carrying out background work on Ederson as they target a stronger holding midfield presence amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

With Atletico now accelerating their move for Gomes instead, Ederson’s future has been thrown wide open once again, and there is now a very real chance he could be playing in the Premier League next season.

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