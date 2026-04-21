Arsenal ‘signal interest’ to €100m Brazilian gem’s ‘representatives’

Arsenal have made it clear to the agents of Eduardo Conceicao that they want to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, according to a Brazilian report, but TEAMtalk can reveal which club the Palmeiras prodigy wants to move to.

Conceicao has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Brazilian football, and Arsenal are among the clubs that are showing a keen interest in him.

According to UOL, Arsenal are among the clubs who have ‘signalled their interest to the player’s representatives’ about a deal for Conceicao.

Conceicao is only 16 at the moment, so Arsenal will not be able to officially bring him to North London until December 2027, when he turns 18.

That has not stopped the Gunners from making moves for the youngster, who is able to play as a left-winger and as an attacking midfielder.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have also contacted the teenager’s agents to make them aware of their interest, while Man Utd are said to be planning a bid for Conceicao.

The Brazilian news outlet has added that Palmeiras want €50million (£43.5m, $59m) for Conceicao, although the release clause in his contract is double for clubs outside of Brazil.

UOL has noted: ‘Palmeiras confirm that, even before signing his first professional contract, Eduardo was already attracting the attention of major European teams, and they received inquiries about the young player.

‘After his standout performance in the Copinha (Sao Paulo Junior Cup), Edu signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras, running until January 2029.

‘His release clause for clubs outside of Brazil is €100 million (£87m, $117.7m)’.

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Eduardo Conceicao wants Barcelona – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed interest in Eduardo Conceicao from Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City.

We also understand that Newcastle United are keen on bringing the teenage gem to St. James’ Park.

Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix, too, but sources have told us that Conceicao wants to move to Barcelona instead.

We understand that the 16-year-old Brazilian has ‘placed a move to the Camp Nou at the top of his preferred destinations’, leading Barcelona to believe that they are ahead of other clubs in the race for his prized signature.

Arsenal may not be in the lead for Conceicao, but our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that the Gunners are ahead in the race for a Rangers star.

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