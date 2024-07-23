Arsenal exclusive: Snag in exit transfer revealed as Gunners react to £25m offer from Euro giants

Arsenal are prepared to offload Eddie Nketiah this summer, although TEAMtalk understands that no agreement has yet been made with Marseille, despite recent reports.

Nketiah has been the ‘nearly man’ at Arsenal for many years now. After being prolific in the club’s academy, he made his first-team debut, aged 18, in September 2017 – coming off the bench in a Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.

The striker chipped in with seven goals in his first three seasons with the Gunners before becoming more of a regular under Mikel Arteta from 2020 onward. However, his time at the club may be coming to a close.

Sources have confirmed Marseille are in talks with Arsenal over the forward but there is still some way to go before a deal is struck.

DON’T MISS – Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best

Despite some reports, very strong sources have confirmed that there is no agreement on personal terms yet and both clubs are still apart.

The French giants are keen for a loan with an option to buy, with the first offer being £25m plus bonuses. However, the Gunners are keen to secure the sale and would rather have an obligation to buy included in any loan deal for Nketiah.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are also not alone in their pursuit as multiple Premier League sides have made inquiries in the past 48 hours and there is strong interest from across Europe also.

Talks are still described as “light” and Nketiah has not yet given his 100% commitment to any of the interested clubs. Despite this, Arsenal are keen to get him off the books and it might be time for him to go out and get first-team football.

The 25-year-old is likely to struggle for minutes next term as Arteta’s men search for a new number nine; with Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres on their radar.

Arsenal ready to cash in on several players

As Arsenal prepare for the new season, where they will try and topple defending champions Manchester City after finishing in second for the last two campaigns, their focus is very much on improving the squad and getting rid of fringe players.

Along with Nketiah potentially departing, TEAMtalk sources have also been informed that both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko expect to leave the club this summer.

With the impending arrival of Riccardo Calafiori, both full-backs could be deemed surplus to requirements next season.

As both Tierney and Zinchenko are under contract until 2026, the club will hope to generate some funds from their sales.

So far, Arsenal have signed David Raya from Brentford and they are expected to complete a deal for Calafiori in the coming days too.

Arteta’s men finished just two points behind Man City last season and with the right reinforcements, there’s no reason why they can’t go all the way in 2024/25.

READ NEXT – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window