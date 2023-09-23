Arsenal exit talk ramps up as £24m star makes feelings clear to Arteta ahead of January

The exit talk surrounding Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has continued to ramp up as the 25-year-old has made his thoughts clear to Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale has been the established number-one goalkeeper for Arsenal over the past couple of seasons, but his starting spot is now under serious threat.

Arteta made the bold decision to bring in Brentford’s David Raya this summer and the Spanish goalkeeper has already started to make an impression in North London.

While Ramsdale started the new campaign as Arteta’s first choice, he has lost his spot in the last two matches. Raya was given the nod against Everton and PSV and he repaid Arteta’s faith by keeping two clean sheets.

According to Football Insider, Ramsdale isn’t willing to be second-choice at Arsenal and he could look for an exit in January if his starting spot isn’t restored by then.

The tricky situation for Arteta is that both Ramsdale and Raya are more than capable of being the number one. Of course, Arteta wants this kind of competition, but it has left the England goalkeeper in a tricky situation.

Ramsdale will be aware that he needs to be playing regularly if he is to overtake Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.

As Raya currently seems to have the trust of Arteta, it seems more than likely that he will be given the starting spot in Arsenal’s upcoming matches.

Can Arteta keep both goalkeepers happy?

When signing Raya, Arteta will have been well aware that it was always going to be a tough job to keep both goalkeepers happy.

Both shot-stoppers are used to playing every week and this fresh dynamic could threaten to unsettle things at the Emirates.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has been quite vocal on the situation as he has insisted that the idea of two number-one goalkeepers cannot work.

“I think David Raya was brought in as the new No.1 and Aaron Ramsdale will end up doing what Matt Ryan had to do at the end of last season, he’ll have to leave,” Friedel told talkSPORT.

“Ramsdale will be really frustrated, but the good news for him is that he’ll find somewhere to land and it’ll be a top club.

“The No.1 needs to know he’s the No.1. Having two top class goalkeepers, it just doesn’t work.”

Heading into the North London derby it seems as if Raya currently has the faith of Arteta, although the Arsenal boss gave very little away during his post-match press conference.

“It’s the belief that I had in the team that I wanted to play with the expected opponent,” Arteta explained. “Not only that, the changes that we made with all the players, it was for the same reason.”

Ramsdale will do his best to fight for his starting spot, but an exit could be on the cards come January if he struggles to find a way back in.

