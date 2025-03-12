Arsenal have been described as being on ‘pole position’ and ‘best placed’ to sign a €25m-rated star Barcelona want and Mikel Arteta has long since pursued.

The previous summer window brought major change in Arsenal’s goalkeeping department. David Raya joined in a permanent deal worth £27m following a successful loan spell. The man he displaced, Aaron Ramsdale, was sold to Southampton.

Lucas Nygaard and Tommy Setford also joined up, though that pair are at the beginning of their careers and not ready for first-team football just yet.

Accordingly, Arsenal were forced into signing a new back-up to Raya and ultimately settled for Bournemouth’s Neto via the loan route.

However, the Gunners’ initial hope was to sign long-term target, Joan Garcia, from Espanyol. In fact, Arsenal even agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old before a difference in valuations of the player put the deal on ice.

Espanyol refused to budge from the €30m Garcia’s release clause is set at. Arsenal lodged two bids, with the biggest understood to be worth €25m.

Fast forward to the present day and a new back-up stopper will once again be required at season’s end once Neto is returned to the Cherries.

That’s where Garcia re-enters the equation, with Cadena SER reporting Arsenal intend to make another effort to bring the goalkeeper over to England.

Arsenal expected to beat Barcelona to Joan Garcia

The report cited interest from Barcelona which could prove a problem for the Gunners. Barca are understood to believe Garcia can become their No 1 stopper when Marc Andre ter-Stegen (32) and Wojciech Szczesny (34) are eventually moved on.

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Espanyol to gather information on Garcia’s release clause.

The clause is still worth €30m for now, but changes in value if Espanyol are relegated to the Segunda division. Espanyol currently sit 15th in LaLiga, just two points clear of the drop zone.

Furthermore, the value of the clause will rise by €5m if Garcia makes his senior debut for the Spanish national side.

Per the report, there is a feeling within Spain that Garcia is already a superior goalkeeper to the three stoppers Spain usually select – Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez and Arsenal’s own David Raya.

The expectation is Garcia will move on from Espanyol in the summer who’ll find it too difficult to retain their star keeper for much longer.

Arsenal are favourites to land the Spaniard at present, though Barcelona won’t go down without a fight.

