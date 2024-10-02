Arsenal are ‘expected’ to sell Jakub Kiwior in 2025 and with a second defender exit on the cards, the Gunners are casting their eye over four potential replacements, according to a report.

Arsenal signed Kiwior from Spezia for approximately £20m in the 2023 January window. However, following the subsequent arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, Kiwior has tumbled down the pecking order.

According to a fresh update from TBR Football, the Poland international is ‘expected to leave Arsenal in 2025’ and potentially as early as the January window.

With Kieran Tierney also having the green light to leave north London, the club have reportedly begun to assess potential replacements.

Four players are understood to be coming under the microscope – Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia), Nathan Zeze (Nantes) and Vitor Reis (Palmeiras).

Mosquera, Zeze and Reis are all centre-backs, while Gutierrez is a left-back. Of the quartet, it was suggested Gutierrez would be the player most suited to making an immediate impact upon arriving at Arsenal.

Reis is only 18 years of age, Zeze is 19 and Mosquera is 20. Gutierrez is by far the most experienced of the lot aged 23.

Arsenal make enquiries into defender signing

Kiwior was heavily linked with a return to Serie A over the summer. LaLiga side Villarreal also registered interest.

However, Arsenal ultimately elected to retain the versatile defender who has racked up just 16 minutes of Premier League action this season.

The Athletic recently confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Palmeiras centre-back Reis. The Gunners have made dual enquiries into Palmeiras as well as Reis’ representatives.

The Brazilian has a €100m release clause in his contract, though Arsenal would obviously look to strike a deal for a fraction of that price if acting on their interest.

Real Madrid are also monitoring Reis and have matched Arsenal with their approaches. Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona have all ‘expressed an interest’ in the talented teen too.

Arteta rejects PSG / Sesko price rise

In other news, Arsenal have been warned a move for summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko could now cost as much as €70m-€80m.

The Slovenia striker was available for €65m via a release clause, though the clause was removed when Sesko signed a new contract with RB Leipzig over the summer.

Elsewhere, the Independent revealed on Tuesday that PSG explored hiring Mikel Arteta as their manager in 2023.

Arteta is understood to have almost immediately rejected their advances in favour of staying with Arsenal.

Finally, TEAMtalk can confirm Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams, is on Arsenal’s agenda for a blockbuster transfer in 2025.

Everything you need to know about Vitor Reis

Vitor Reis was born in 2006 and has been standing out at various age levels as one of Brazil’s biggest defensive prospects.

Having been compared to Real Madrid’s Eder Militao and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, with the latter being cited as his main inspiration, Reis clearly has something about him.

Renowned for his own composure, Reis tends to have good timing in duels. He has captained Brazil at youth level and already has 15 senior appearances for Palmeiras to his name, having debuted in June.

Palmeiras have produced plenty of talent recently, including the likes of Endrick and Luis Guilherme (now of Real Madrid and West Ham respectively), but it speaks volumes that Reis has stood out at the opposite end of the pitch.

Arsenal, especially under Edu, have shown a good awareness of the Brazilian market, bringing in players directly such as Gabriel Martinelli, who was at Ituano before, and Marquinhos (not the one Reis idolises) from Sao Paulo.