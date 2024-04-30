Arsenal face Chelsea, Man Utd competition for 15-goal Bundesliga striker who’s keen on Prem switch

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are leading the race for Benjamin Sesko but TEAMtalk sources state Chelsea and Manchester United can’t be ruled out.

The trio are all looking to strengthen in the centre-forward position and the RB Leipzig star looks set to move to a top European club this summer.

Sesko is considered one of the best young strikers around and has been in excellent form for his side this season, scoring 15 goals in 39 games so far.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the possibility of him leaving Leipzig is growing daily and sources say that there have been continuous and progressing conversations between his agency and clubs.

Chelsea have been in contact with Sesko’s entourage recently and negotiations are described as “positive.”

READ MORE: Chelsea warned they’ll be EVEN WORSE next year after star’s confirmed exit stuns pundit

There is some doubt that they will pull the trigger but his price tag of £43 million is very attractive to the Blues, who are keen to strengthen this summer in a bid to get the club back to the top of English football.

They have also been in constant contact with the camp of Victor Osimhen and he is the key target to take the number nine jersey. They are still in that race and his final decision could decide the fate of Sesko.

Agent of Benjamin Sesko working hard to secure Prem move

Manchester United are keen on Sesko and TEAMtalk can confirm they have also had contact to establish the possibility of a deal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring hot prospects to Old Trafford this summer and the 20-year-old certainly fits into that category.

Anthony Martial will also leave the Red Devils as a free agent at the end of the season, leaving a gap for a new front-man to help Rasmus Hojlund who is highly regarded by the club.

Arsenal are also spoken about by TEAMtalk sources as one to watch in the race for Sesko with the North Londoners looking to strengthen their squad yet again after a season that has seen them take the title race down to the final few games.

They can also promise Champions League football to Sesko which is seen as an attractive prospect under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic has been in attendance at Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd matches this term as he tries to secure the perfect next move for his client.

Bayern Munich are big admirers of the Slovenia international too and are seriously considering lodging an offer for him in the coming weeks.

One thing is for sure, RB Leipzig are prepared for his exit and have been scouting heavily in a bid to replace one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe ‘in touch’ with former Real Madrid boss as Ten Hag sack looms