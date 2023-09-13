Arsenal face stiff competition for £68m star as Arteta learns four clubs are interested in 2024 swoop

The summer transfer window might have closed, but Mikel Arteta already has one eye on 2024 and where he can improve his Arsenal squad next.

Arsenal had a successful transfer window in the end as they added the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya to their ranks.

The Gunners have made a good start to the new campaign by picking up 10 points from a possible 12. Arteta will be keen to further strengthen his squad in the new year and an interesting transfer link has recently emerged.

According to reports in Portugal, Arsenal thought about signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP in the summer. The 19-year-old centre-half has quickly made a reputation for himself in Portugal.

He joined Sporting in January last year and impressed during the second half of the season. Given Arsenal have had some great success by investing into young upcoming players, you can see why they like the look of Diomande.

The youngster is under contract with the Portuguese club until 2027 and has a release clause of £68milllion in his deal. However, it remains to be seen if Sporting would allow him to leave for cheaper than this.

Given that Timber will face a prolonged period on the sidelines, it makes sense that Arsenal are looking to add to their defensive options in the new year.

Fabrizio Romano provides an interesting update

While Arsenal remain keen on striking a deal for Diomande next year, they aren’t alone in their interest. Indeed, Chelsea were linked with the teenager earlier this summer.

Romano has explained the current state of play regarding the youngster and has dropped a hint over how much competition Arsenal could face for his signature.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked strongly with Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande by the Portuguese press,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I’m told he’s a player they’ve been tracking for a long time, but it’s not only Arsenal. There are three or four clubs monitoring Diomande for the future, but it was never a negotiation this summer as he wasn’t for sale.”

Sporting will want to keep Diomande around for as long as possible, but they could be forced to sell if a sizeable offer is made.

The Portuguese defender has played every single minute for Sporting in their opening four league matches as he now looks to be an established first team star.

Arsenal will no doubt be keeping tabs on the defender until January and they will have been made aware of the competition they face for his signature.

