Arsenal facing Lewis-Skelly disaster as Real Madrid pounce on Berta’s first big mistake

Real Madrid do what they've done to Liverpool to Arsenal as well

Arsenal’s efforts to tie Myles Lewis-Skelly down to a new contract have ‘not been going well’ and Real Madrid are ready to capitalise, according to a report.

Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are two of the brightest talents Arsenal have produced in recent times and perhaps the greatest since Bukayo Saka.

The Hale End pair are already making major impacts in the Arsenal first-team despite being just 18 years of age.

Lewis-Skelly in particular has already forced Mikel Arteta’s hand and established himself as a regular starter this season.

Capable of playing in midfield or at left-back, there’ll always be a place for Lewis-Skelly in the Arsenal eleven – so long as he remains contracted to the club, of course.

Lewis-Skelly’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season and speaking in February, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed talks over a new contract had begun.

But per the latest from The Guardian’s Jonathan Wilson, those discussions between Lewis-Skelly’s camp and Arsenal’s hierarchy led by Andrea Berta have not gone as the club envisaged.

Furthermore, Real Madrid – who are understood to have taken a liking to Lewis-Skelly during the Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal – are now circling with intent.

Wilson stated: “They’ve [Arsenal] got to sort out Myles Lewis-Skelly’s contract, which expires next summer.

“I think talks have not been going well from what I hear, and Real Madrid are sort of sniffing around there.”

Real Madrid deploying tried and tested transfer strategy

One of the reasons why Real Madrid have been able to assemble so many world class stars in one place over recent years is their ability to turn players’ heads who then run their contracts down.

That has led to stunning free agent pick-ups, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and now Trent Alexander-Arnold all brought on board that way.

Lewis-Skelly is not yet in that category of player, though few would bet against the youngster becoming a bona fide superstar sooner rather than later.

Indeed, he’s already racked up two senior caps for England despite his tender age and when scoring against Albania in March, he became England’s youngest ever player to score on debut.

Highlighting the similarities between Real Madrid’s plan for Lewis-Skelly and their move for Alexander-Arnold, Wilson not-so-cryptically concluded: “Imagine Real Madrid wanting a highly-rated Premier League full-back for free – almost unimaginable, isn’t it?”

Latest Arsenal & Real Madrid news

Elsewhere, there’s better news for Arsenal and Berta who are about to succeed in tying Gabriel Magalhaes down to a new and improved contract.

The Gunners are also pressing ahead with the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, may be forced into paying Liverpool a nominal transfer fee to secure Alexander-Arnold’s early release.

New Real Madrid boss, Xabi Alonso, has requested Alexander-Arnold be signed and made available to play in the Club World Cup, which commences on June 14.

Given Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield runs until June 30, Real Madrid may have to pay up if Alonso is to get his wish.

According to The Times, Real Madrid have accelerated talks with the Reds and an announcement is due.