Arsenal could surrender one of the finest talents their academy has produced with Chelsea encouraged and ready to attack for Ethan Nwaneri.

Unquestionably Chelsea’s best player over the past two seasons has been Cole Palmer. The Blues struck gold when plucking the attacker out of Manchester City two summers ago in a deal that many still can’t believe City sanctioned.

Guarantees over game-time were at the heart of Palmer’s exit for just £42.5m. According to multiple sources, Chelsea could repeat history by striking a similar deal with Arsenal.

Nwaneri may only be 18 years of age but he’s already proven he can make a huge impact in the Premier League.

The left-footer notched nine goals across all competitions in a breakthrough campaign and capped off his season by winning the Under-21 European Championship with England.

Yet despite his obvious talent, Nwaneri may slip through Arsenal’s fingers at some stage this window.

Nwaneri’s existing contract only has one year remaining and before putting pen to paper, he wants assurances over regular minutes moving forwards.

That is where the issue lays for Arsenal who are determined to sign three new attackers this summer.

Arsenal and Nwaneri are in active discussions over a new deal, though talkSPORT now state the club have been handed an ‘ultimatum’ by the player.

He’s desperate to become a regular starter and if Arsenal cannot make that guarantee, he won’t sign a new deal.

A vast swathe of heavy-hitting clubs are already circling, though it’s Chelsea who have seemingly put themselves at the front of the queue.

Chelsea open talks for Ethan Nwaneri coup

“Chelsea in the last 24 hours have enquired for Ethan Nwaneri,” stated Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Arsenal and Chelsea are going to speak about [Noni] Madueke in the next hours and days… this is a separate story about Nwaneri.

ICYMI: Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Noni Madueke, as opening bid readied

“But what I can tell you is Chelsea have enquired, something like ‘if there are problems over his game-time and contract at Arsenal’, Chelsea will be ready to make a proposal for Nwaneri.

“So Chelsea have positioned themselves, telling people close to the player and telling also those who are well informed on this story that they’ll be ready to attack for Nwaneri.

“Chelsea will be there but the ball is still in Arsenal’s court. Arsenal have the chance to extend his contract, the conversation is advanced, the player obviously loves the club, but now it’s about game-time, guarantees, project and vision to get this agreement done.”

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ ‘Very complete’ forward makes Arsenal move ‘absolute priority’ – report

🔴⚪️ ‘Decisive’ Arsenal swoop for Viktor Gyokeres ON as two routes to deal emerge

🔴⚪️ £68m Arsenal transfer ‘going to happen’ after source claims star ‘wants to join’