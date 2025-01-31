Arsenal fail with attempt to sign record-breaking midfielder

Arsenal have failed with their attempt to sign a record-breaking midfielder in the winter window, and while a summer deal is now possible, a report has outlined why there could be yet more delays.

The bulk of the headlines surrounding Arsenal and their transfer plans right now relate to strikers. However, going under the radar were Arsenal’s attempts to sign Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old is the latest sensation to emerge from Norway and follows in the footsteps of Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland.

The teenage midfielder is already a regular for Norway’s Under-21 side despite his tender age. Aside from winning back-to-back Young Player of the Year awards at Rosenborg, he was also named the Eliteserien (Norwegian top division) Young Player of the Year in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons too.

Nypan set a club record when debuting for Rosenborg’s senior side back in 2022. The starlet was aged just 15 years, 10 months and 18 days at that time, becoming the club’s youngest ever player to compete in a competitive fixture.

Nypan has courted strong interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the winter window. The midfielder and his representatives travelled to England to receive proposals from all three clubs over the past few weeks.

It had looked like Arsenal would win the race, with The Athletic claiming talks between they and Rosenborg were ‘advancing.’

But according to a fresh update from the same outlet, Arsenal along with City and Villa too have come up short.

‘Arsenal transfer target Sverre Nypan is expected to stay at Rosenborg until the end of the season,’ stated the report.

Nypan – who is valued at roughly £10.8m – is now highly unlikely to move until the summer window at the earliest.

At that time, Arsenal may reignite their interest in the player, though even then it’s not so straightforward…

Arsenal plans could be delayed… again

The reason Nypan’s future came to a head this window relates to the scheduling of the Norwegian league.

Given the difficulties in hosting and playing football matches in Norway during the winter months, the Eliteserien season runs from March until November.

We’re currently in the off-season in Norway and once the summer transfer window opens – we’ll be in the middle of the Eliteserien season.

As such, there is no guarantee Rosenborg will be willing to part ways with Nypan mid-season who despite his age, is already a leading light at the club.

Accordingly, Nypan’s future may not be resolved until two windows from now in January of 2026.

Latest Arsenal news – Striker signing?

In other news, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are among the cluster of clubs hoping to snatch a deal for Mathys Tel away from Tottenham.

Spurs have struck an agreement with Bayern Munich worth €60m/£50m for Tel, though the 19-year-old is yet to agree personal terms.

Tottenham have put a tempting proposal to Tel and are willing to make the assurances over playing time he craves. However, Arsenal along with Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all pushing to hijack the move.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can also confirm Arsenal would be willing to return for Ollie Watkins in the summer if a rumoured second bid either doesn’t arrive, or is rejected.

Arsenal offered £60m for Watkins on Wednesday. Villa immediately refused the bid and have zero intention of selling given their other striker, Jhon Duran, is heading to Al-Nassr (€77m plus add-ons).

According to CaughtOffside, Tel along with Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko are other strikers Arsenal are weighing up moves for before the February 3 deadline.

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui has also been mentioned as a frontman The Gunners are interested in pursuing.