Arsenal failed with last-gasp loan for 260-goal striker, as report reveals what went wrong

Arsenal failed with a loan approach for an ultra-experienced striker in the final stages of the winter window, with a report revealing exactly what went wrong.

The Gunners tried in vain to add firepower to their forward line last month. Moves for all manner of frontmen were explored, with Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Alexander Isak (Newcastle) in Arsenal’s sights.

Both players were simply unavailable for transfer in the winter window, though Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the pair remain Arsenal targets for the summer.

Ollie Watkins was also on Arsenal’s radar and Mikel Arteta’s side did test their luck with a bid totalling £60m including add-ons.

Villa were in no mood to sell their lone remaining frontman having agreed to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr just a few days prior.

But according to a fresh update from The Athletic’s, Arsenal’s attempts to sign a new striker did not end there.

The report stated: ‘With five days remaining in the window, and Watkins now out of reach, Arsenal went back to the drawing board.

‘When they travelled to Spain for last week’s Champions League game with Girona, they held talks with the representatives of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Arsenal tried and failed to recruit Garcia last summer, and intend to return for him later this year.

‘In the same meeting, Arsenal expressed an interest in another of the representatives’ clients: Alvaro Morata. They were interested in a loan deal for AC Milan’s 32-year-old striker.

‘The indications were that Milan would have been prepared to sanction such a deal, but Arsenal were beaten to the punch by Galatasaray.

‘The Turkish team were emphatic that they wanted Morata and wanted him now — Arsenal did not have the same conviction, and wanted a moment to take stock.’

Galatasaray go above and beyond for Alvaro Morata

As mentioned, Arsenal’s hesitation was seized upon by Galatasaray who made a much more decisive move for the 260-goal striker (223 goals in senior club football, 37 for Spain).

What’s more, the Turkish giant – who already possess Victor Osimhen (loan) and Mauro Icardi in their ranks – spared no expense in their deal.

Galatasaray signed Morata to a one-year loan running from January 2025 to January 2026. A loan fee of €6m was paid.

There is also scope for Galatasaray to either sign Morata outright through an option to buy, or even extend the loan.

Reuters reported: ‘Galatasaray retained an option to make the deal permanent, AC Milan said in a statement on its official website.

‘Morata will receive a guaranteed salary of 3 million euros for the second half of the 2024-25 season and an additional 3 million euros for the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, Galatasaray said.

‘The 32-year-old captain of Spain’s national team, Morata joined Milan from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid last year for 13 million euros on a four-year contract.

‘Galatasaray hold a purchase option that allows them to sign Morata permanently for 8 million euros if they notify Milan in writing by January 15, 2026, according to Galatasaray’s statement.

‘Should the Turkish club choose not to activate the buy option by that date, they will have the right to extend the loan period until June 30, 2026. If the loan is extended, Morata will receive a further 3 million euros for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

‘Additionally, the club will have a second purchase option, allowing them to sign Morata permanently for 9 million euros if they provide written notification by June 10, 2026. This amount would also be paid in six instalments.

‘If Galatasaray exercise the buy option, Morata will be entitled to guaranteed salaries of 6 million euros for the 2026-27 season and 6 million euros for the 2027-28 season.’

Latest Arsenal news – Harry Kane could impact striker plans

In other news, Arsenal’s plans for a new striker signing could be affected by the future of Harry Kane.

BILD have revealed there is a clause within Kane’s contract at Bayern Munich that allows the striker to leave the club in the summer of 2026.

Kane must activate the mechanism in January of 2026, thus giving Bayern six months to prepare for his exit and line up a replacement.

And per BILD, one of two strikers Bayern have fixed their gaze on is Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. As mentioned earlier, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Sesko is one of two major-name strikers Arsenal are weighing up moves for in the summer.