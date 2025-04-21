Arsenal favourites to sign 12-time league winner after shoving Tottenham aside

Amid speculation Nico Williams is now out of reach for Arsenal, two separate reports claim the Gunners have shoved Tottenham aside and become favourites to sign an equally high profile winger.

Arsenal are in the market for at least two new additions to their forward line this summer. A new starting striker will be signed, as will a winger who can potentially serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left side.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s dream target for the flanks is Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. The Spain international, 22, can be signed via a €58m / £49m release clause.

However, recent comments by Williams appear to suggest his future for next season at least will continue to remain in Bilbao.

“We have the goal of winning the Europa League and, next year, to crush the Champions League,” declared Williams.

With Athletic on course to qualify for the Champions League via league position, the club can satisfy his European demands.

As such, Arsenal may have to explore alternatives and according to reports from BILD and Football Insider, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

BILD chief Christian Falk revealed Arsenal have firmed up their interest in Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

The 12-time league winner (two with PSG, two with Juventus, eight with Bayern) has the green light to leave Bayern this summer.

“The club (Bayern) are hoping for a coup similar to that of last summer’s move for Michael Olise,” explained Falk.

“The bosses want fresh blood for the squad. That’s why Kingsley Coman is to be sold.

“In the meantime, Arsenal’s interest has also become more concrete.”

That tallies with a subsequent update from FI who claimed Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Frenchman.

Tottenham too have shown interest in Coman, while a money-spinning switch to the Saudi Pro League remains an option.

However, the report claimed Arsenal are ‘ahead of Tottenham’ in the race, with Ange Postecoglou’s side now ‘unlikely to beat their arch-rivals to his signature.’

How much will Kingsley Coman cost?

One of the reasons Bayern are willing to let Coman go is his high salary, believed to be around £275,000-a-week.

Whether Arsenal would be willing to match those demands or whether Coman would be asked to accept a pay-cut is not yet clear.

In any case, what is clear is the transfer fee in play is relatively modest, with Ben Jacobs telling TEAMtalk a deal can be struck for just €35m / £30m.

Coman was valued at double that amount (€70m) one year ago. The drop in valuation reflects Bayern’s determination to shed his high salary, along with the fact he’ll be entering the last two years of his deal come the summer.

Without being a guaranteed starter Coman has featured 37 times for Bayern this season, notching seven goals and four assists.

The right-footer’s primary position this term has been the left wing, meaning he would serve as a direct alternative to Williams.

