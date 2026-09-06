Former England international Matthew Upson has named the side that will give Arsenal the biggest run for their money in the Premier League title race.

In a battle between two sides that had won both of their opening fixtures, it was Chelsea who drew first blood at Emirates Stadium on Sunday through Morgan Rogers’ second-minute goal.

But Arsenal showed their championship credentials as they forced their way back into the game through Kai Havertz in the 25th minute. And the turnaround was complete in the 50th minute through Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are second in the table behind Manchester City on goal difference after three matches. Shortly after the final whistle, manager Mikel Arteta cut a delighted figure.

He told Sky Sports, “Very disappointed with the way we conceded the goal but it is also a credit to them and the finish that Morgan [Rogers] had.

“But it was a joy to watch our team play, compete, some huge individual performances as well and the atmosphere in the stadium was great to witness. I’m interested in the way we reacted. We demand another layer of dynamism, threat and aggression and you have seen that today.

“We miss players for six months, five months, [Bukayo] Saka for three and a half months, Havertz seven months. It was phenomenal the way the team handled that last season.”

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Off the back of Arsenal’s win, former Celtic and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton declared that the Gunners were overwhelming favourites to top the pile again.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “I can’t see anyone stopping Arsenal. They’re such a powerhouse. Chelsea are a good team, but Arsenal always find a way to win. Can you stop Arsenal? I don’t think they [other Premier League teams] can.”

Chelsea backed to come second

Last season, Arsenal beat Man City to the title, while Manchester United and Aston Villa made up the top four. Chelsea ended up finishing in mid-table, while big-spending Liverpool came sixth in a poor attempt to defend their crown.

And despite being deservedly beaten by Arsenal, Upson thinks Xabi Alonso’s men will be their closest challengers this season.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “Chelsea to finish second for me. They have a great opportunity, and they have a manager who can get them going.

“They have some senior players mixed in and they only have domestic football, which is an advantage. Based off that performance, I feel like that.”

Man City, who have won all three of their games under new boss Enzo Maresca, may have a thing or two to say about that, mind. Man Utd, on the other hand, are in 11th after picking up four points from a possible nine so far.

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