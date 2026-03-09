Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal’s ‘first’ summer signing and reveals ‘crucial’ Tottenham role in ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said yes to a first summer signing

Fabrizio Romano has backed TEAMtalk’s revelation last month that Arsenal have a deal in place to make Piero Hincapie the first signing of the summer transfer window, with the transfer guru also outlining the role that Tottenham Hotspur played in the Gunners’ successful quest.

On February 24, 2026, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively broke the news that Arsenal are ‘preparing’ to make Hincapie’s loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen permanent this summer.

Arsenal have a buy option fixed for €52million (£45m, $61m) at the end of the season, and sources told us that the Premier League club are ready to trigger it.

A well-placed source, whose identity was withheld on condition of anonymity, told TEAMtalk at the time: “Piero has settled so well into the squad and the club as a whole. The staff are very happy with him, and he has just been getting better and better.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our story and has outlined the details of the deal.

Romano has also noted how Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the 24-year-old Ecuador international defender last summer spurred Arsenal to get a deal done for him.

Hincapie, who can operate as a centre-back and as a left-back, has made 17 starts in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League for Arsenal so far this season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yes, Piero Hincapie will be the first signing for Arsenal in summer 2026. It was always planned like this. If you remember with David Raya and Brentford, Arsenal did something similar a few years ago.

“So, signed a player on loan with a buy-out option clause but was always going to be a permanent transfer in the following summer, that’s what’s going to happen also with Piero Hincapie.

“There is already everything signed between Hincapie and Arsenal in terms of contract, a five-year deal. So, it’s already signed and completed. Piero Hincapie already feels as an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer.

“Bayer Leverkusen will receive a total package of €52million and Bayer Leverkusen will also keep a 10% sell-on clause for Piero Hincapie. So, this is the agreement.

“Everything will be formally announced at the very end of the season because obviously, in terms of Financial Fair Play, this was a gentleman’s agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal.

“But one of the crucial points in this negotiation also for Arsenal to anticipate Tottenham in August 2025 when Arsenal decided to go for Piero Hincapie was to guarantee a permanent transfer.

“Otherwise, Tottenham were prepared to pay and get the player immediately. Arsenal guaranteed a permanent transfer.

“Arsenal always trusted Piero Hincapie. He’s doing very well. He can play as centre-back, left-back. Arteta is very happy, so there is no doubt and they are going to continue together.”

