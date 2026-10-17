Arsenal named as frontrunners for prolific striker but Tottenham could hijack deal

Arsenal are among the clubs leading the race to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi as they look to bring in a prolific centre-forward, according to reports.

The Gunners invested big money in the summer of 2025 to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Gyokeres helped Arsenal win their first Premier League title for 22 years last season but the Sweden international was criticised for his overall performances.

Kai Havertz has been preferred in the centre-forward position this season but the Germany international is far from prolific and now Arsenal are looking to bring in some reinforcements in that area.

Italian website Tuttosport are claiming that Arsenal are ‘among the frontrunners’ to sign Tresoldi from Club Brugge, ‘having already been keeping an eye on him for six months’.

Tresoldi has scored 32 goals in 69 matches for the Belgian outfit since moving to Club Brugge from Bundesliga side Hannover in 2025.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are considered the other two frontrunners for Tresoldi’s signature, while Bayern Munich, Dortmund, and Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham are also in the frame for the Germany Under-21 international’s signature.

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Arsenal sent demand on signing Erling Haaland

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham thinks Arsenal should be aiming higher by attempting to poach Erling Haaland away from Manchester City.

After Man City were recently found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, Durham said on talkSPORT: “I was thinking to myself, just imagine Man City get relegated to the North West Counties Premier Division…

“And all those players want to leave. Would any of those players get into the PSG side? I couldn’t really think of too many.

“Then, I thought Erling Haaland would get into any side in the world, his goal rate is phenomenal – and then an idea struck me.

“Arsenal in January should go for Erling Haaland.”

Before explaining why he thinks it could happen, Durham added: “The reason is this. They’ve been dilly-dallying about, showing a bit of pity on Kai Havertz, saying he works hard, when he really isn’t that elite level striker that they want.

“Arteta is sticking by his man Gyokeres, when we all know that he’s not good enough for that elite level. Arteta has just got to hold his hands up and say he’s got this one wrong, he’s never going to make it and we’re never going to get down this road.

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“How good would it be for Arsenal, as they try to dominate domestically and in Europe, season after season, to sign the goal machine that is Erling Haaland?

“There’s no way that he’ll want to stay at Man City. Even if they stay in the Premier League, but have 30, 40, 50 points deducted for the next nine seasons, he will want to leave.

“He has to be playing elite level…so my hot take is that Arsenal in January should go all out for Erling Haaland.

“A serious bid. Not a Luis Suarez bid, the £1 extra that they made all those years ago, a serious proper bid that City can’t turn down and that Haaland can’t turn down. Then Arsenal will dominate home and abroad for years to come.”