Lionel Messi has given his backing to an “incredible” Argentine teammate, who has reportedly caught the attention of Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Inter Miami star is one of the greatest players to ever play the game, so receiving praise from the 37-year-old is no small feat.

The 2022 World Cup winner has now waxed lyrical about Arsenal-linked attacking midfielder Nico Paz after briefly playing alongside him against Bolivia this week in a World Cup qualifier.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 6-0 win and even in a 17-minute cameo, Messi likes what he saw from the Como midfield talent – who is managed by ex-Gunner Cesc Fabregas.

The Barcelona legend – who scored a hat-trick in the victory – said, via Fabrizio Romano: “Nico has a lot of quality and understands the game perfectly. He has an incredible mindset, and he’s with Cesc Fabregas as a coach who is my friend and will help him grow a lot.”

Moreover, TBR Football claims Arsenal are monitoring the progress of the Spanish-born player, who is reportedly being considered by Real Madrid – mere months after they sold him to the Serie A newcomers.

They add it remains to be seen how serious the Gunners are about signing Paz, with the north London team merely keeping an eye on how he fares this term.

Arsenal have strength in depth

While the 6ft 1in player has impressed for Como this season, bagging three assists in six appearances, Arsenal are well stocked in the attacking midfielder department.

Norway international Martin Odegaard is one of the best in the business in that particular role and the Gunners have 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri coming through as well.

While the teenager may benefit from a loan move elsewhere to get fully acclimatised to senior football, there may be a long-term pathway for him to Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Fabio Vieira is also an option for the Gunners, although question marks remain about the 24-year-old’s future as he is currently on loan at FC Porto.

Incidentally, reports suggest Madrid are considering bringing Paz back to Los Blancos in 2025, not long after selling him to Como for just €6million (£5m, $6.5m) on a four-year deal in August.

The defending Champions League winners are said to have retained 50 per cent of any future sale, which could be viable at the end of the season if Como are relegated. Fabregas’ side currently sit 14th in Serie A after seven matches.

Arsenal on ‘red alert’ for striker

Arsenal are primed to act as Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is reportedly refusing to sign a new contract with the Toon.

The Magpies are in a strong position, though, as the Sweden international still has just under four years left on his current deal.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are reportedly trying to get a cut-price fee for Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Spanish side reportedly have a purchase option in this agreement, which would set them back €12million (£10m, $13.1m), but the La Liga outfit believe they can push that price down over the course of this season.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are trying to tie centre-back William Saliba to a new, lucrative contract after an excellent year or so for the club.

The 23-year-old’s current terms run until 2027 but the Gunners want to reward him for his excellent displays for Arteta’s men.

IN PROFILE: Who is Nico Paz?

Nico Paz stats

The son of Pablo Paz, a member of Argentina’s World Cup squad in 1998, Nico Paz was born in 2004 on Tenerife. He soon started honing his own skills as a footballer, developing in the CD San Juan academy before signing for Tenerife – one of the clubs his father used to play for – in 2014.

Two years later, still not yet a teenager, he was snapped up by Real Madrid to develop in their academy. By January 2022, aged 17, Paz was ready to make his debut for Real’s reserve team, the first of 53 appearances for the Castilla side (for whom he would score 10 goals).

Along the way, his form caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti, who gave him his first-team debut for Madrid in a Champions League match in November 2023. While also juggling his Castilla duties, in what would be a breakout year, Paz went on to make eight senior appearances under Ancelotti, scoring his first and only goal for the club just three weeks after his debut.

But with competition for places high in his preferred position of attacking midfield – not that it is the only role he has ever played in – Paz was sold to ambitious and high-spending Serie A newcomers Como in the summer, where he has been developing under the tutelage of Fabregas.

A senior debut for Argentina – who had already previously named him in their preliminary World Cup squad in 2022, when he was yet to even make his first-team debut for Real Madrid – was awarded in October and he marked the occasion by setting up a goal for a certain Lionel Messi.

A tactically smart playmaker in his own right, Paz stands out for his ability to cover vast territory in midfield and set up chances with through balls and dribbles, making him something of the full package. And standing at over six feet tall makes him even more of a handful for his markers.

Fabregas has been deploying him as a connector between the holding midfielders and striker in his Como system, although the left-footed Paz is a flexible and versatile kind of attacker.