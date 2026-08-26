Julian Alvarez has realised ‘for the first time’ that there is no other transfer option other than to join Arsenal this summer.

In late June, the Atletico Madrid striker made it clear that he wanted a new challenge after two seasons at the Liga outfit. Barcelona had expressed an interest in signing the Argentina international, perhaps prompting these infamous words.

He said in late June, “I spoke with ​people at the club, with those I had to speak with, and the ​best thing for everyone is ‌a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream. It’s not the time to talk about ​this, but I also can’t hide ⁠it. I try to ⁠be an honest person.”

For quite some time, though, Atletico have shown no interest in strengthening a rival in La Liga, even though the 26-year-old seemingly had his heart set on heading to the Blaugrana.

Atletico’s CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, has reiterated that the Spanish outfit have no intention of letting the former Manchester City star leave, particularly as he still has nearly four years left on his contract.

He said, “I have no doubt that Atlético is the right place in the world for Julián, and Julián is the perfect striker for Atlético Madrid. We want to keep him.”

Alvarez‘s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, is clearly not happy about the situation, ostensibly calling the club “liars”.

He wrote on Instagram earlier this month, “Never ask a liar why he lied. To explain it. He’d have to lie again.”

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Atletico Madrid fan backlash changes Julian Alvarez dynamic

Ahead of Atletico’s La Liga opener against Villarreal this weekend, a lot of the pre-match build-up centred around Alvarez. Indeed, when he came on in the second half of the 2-2 draw, a cacophony of boos met the Argentine.

Now, Marca has written an article with the headline that translates to, ‘Julian sees for the first time that his only option is Arsenal‘. This comes after Atletico said there was “0% chance” of a Barcelona switch.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are prepared to fork out £128million for Alvarez’s services this summer – which would surpass the £125m Liverpool paid to land Alexander Isak last year.

Moreover, the Spanish publication states Alvarez realises the Gunners may be his only way out of Atletico as his Barcelona ‘dream is not going to be possible’.

Days after the Villarreal match, the Barcelona target reportedly did not show up for training and Atletico want him to cut ties with his agent.

The report reads, “Julián did not show up for training this Wednesday on the return to work after communicating with the club in the morning to tell them that he had had a bad night and was not in a position to complete the training session, further complicating the only option that the club saw that could be redirected: to ask for forgiveness and break with his agent.”

While these may be positive signs for Arsenal, a transfer still feels far away.

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